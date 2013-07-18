MOVES-RBS, AXA Real Estate, Russell Investments

July 18 The following financial services
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC
The bank appointed Rudi Geerdink as country executive for
Singapore. Geerdink will have overall responsibility of RBS's
markets & international banking businesses in Singapore.
AXA REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT MANAGERS
The real estate portfolio and asset manager in Europe
appointed Nathalie Charles as regional head of asset management
and transactions, southern region. Reporting to Anne Kavanagh,
global head of asset management and transactions, Nathalie will
assume managerial responsibility for southern Europe, including
France, Spain and Italy.
Nathalie joins AXA from EDF Group where she was managing
director of corporate real estate.
AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS
The multi-expert asset management company appointed Samuel
Hui as funds distribution sales. Based in Hong Kong, Hui
reports to Sandra Lau, funds distribution sales director, Asia.
RUSSELL INVESTMENTS
The global asset manager appointed Mike Clark as director of
responsible investment. Clark will be based in London for this
global role.
Steering Russell's support of the UNPRI (United Nations
Principles for Responsible Investment), Mike will continue to
chair the Russell Sustainability Council.
SC LOWY
The independent global investing and trading firm hired
several people for its Hong Kong operations.
Steve Lyons, 43, general counsel, has been appointed chief
operating officer. Lyons takes on COO responsibilities in
addition to his role as general counsel and oversees a staff of
six.
Expanding SC Lowy's high yield trading team, Jody Mariani,
35, was appointed and will lead the sales effort with a focus on
institutional clients across Asia Pacific.
SC Lowy has also expanded its dedicated research operation
to ten employees with the appointment of Stanley Sun, 29, who
will focus on Greater China, specifically credit, debt,
restructurings and special situations.