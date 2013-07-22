MOVES-AXA, Credit Suisse, RBC, Alliance Global Investors, Marsh, LDC, Barings

July 22 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

ALLIANZ GLOBAL INVESTORS

The global investment management company appointed Greg Saichin as head of its global emerging market debt division. He was previously head of Emerging Markets & High Yield Fixed Income Portfolio Management at Pioneer Investments.

AXA SA

The global insurer and asset manager appointed Béatrice Derouvroy-Bernard as Direttore Generale (CEO) of AXA MPS, AXA's Italian bancassurance joint venture with Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena. The appointment will be effective September 15, 2013.

CREDIT SUISSE AG

The private fund group of Credit Suisse appointed Mark McDonald as a London-based director. He will be responsible for the group's secondaries activities in EMEA and Asia, alongside Jonathan Abecassis. McDonald has 17 years of experience in banking and private equity.

MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES

The insurance broking and risk management company appointed Jane Barker as chairman of Marsh Ltd, with effect from 1 August, 2013. Barker, who has been a non-executive director of the company since 2010, will succeed Sir Peter Middleton.

Barker is CEO of Equitas, a position she has held for the past six years, having served as its finance director since 1995.

RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The wealth management arm of Royal Bank of Canada, appointed Juan Pablo Cortes as a director, Americas, in its London-based UK private client wealth management team. He will report to Martin Heale, head of Americas, private client wealth management.

Prior to joining RBC Wealth Management, he spent two years with UBS Wealth Management where he worked as a client advisor in the Latin America & Caribbean team.

BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT

The international investment management firm appointed Anne Lui as head of marketing, Asia ex-Japan. She is based in Hong Kong and reports to Claire Fraser, the head of marketing and communications who is based in London.

Anne has over 17 years' experience in financial marketing and corporate communications. She was previously Head of Marketing and Communications at Value Partners Group in Hong Kong.

LDC

The PE arm of Lloyds Banking Group appointed industrials and engineering investment specialist Gordon Hagueas as an investment director in its London team.