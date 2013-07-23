MOVES-Deutsche Bank, Legg Mason, Pramerica, Integro

July 23 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Germany's biggest lender has hired UBS veteran Phumchai Kambhato as head of corporate banking & securities as well as head of corporate finance for Thailand, based in Bangkok, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. Kambhato, who was UBS AG's head of investment banking in Thailand, has been with the company since 2004.

LEGG MASON INC

The U.S.-based asset manager appointed Dennis Kass as non-executive chairman of its board. Kass replaces Allen Reed, who continues on Legg Mason's board.

PRAMERICA REAL ESTATE INVESTORS

The European arm of the real estate investment business of Prudential Financial Inc appointed Jocelyn de Verdelon as head of France. He joins Pramerica from real estate investment trust Altarea-Cogedim Group.

INTEGRO LTD

The insurance brokerage and risk management firm hired Kristy Lai as a vice president in its casualty practice in San Francisco. She joins from Marsh Risk & Insurance Services.