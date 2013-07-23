MOVES-Deutsche Bank, Legg Mason, Pramerica, Integro

July 23 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of
other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Germany's biggest lender has hired UBS veteran Phumchai
Kambhato as head of corporate banking & securities as well as
head of corporate finance for Thailand, based in Bangkok, a
source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. Kambhato, who
was UBS AG's head of investment banking in Thailand, has been
with the company since 2004.
LEGG MASON INC
The U.S.-based asset manager appointed Dennis Kass as
non-executive chairman of its board. Kass replaces Allen Reed,
who continues on Legg Mason's board.
PRAMERICA REAL ESTATE INVESTORS
The European arm of the real estate investment business of
Prudential Financial Inc appointed Jocelyn de Verdelon
as head of France. He joins Pramerica from real estate
investment trust Altarea-Cogedim Group.
INTEGRO LTD
The insurance brokerage and risk management firm hired
Kristy Lai as a vice president in its casualty practice in San
Francisco. She joins from Marsh Risk & Insurance Services.