MOVES-Goldman Sachs, Qatar Holding, Barclays, Royal Bank of Canada

July 24 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC

The bank's deputy general counsel, David Greenwald, is leaving the company and will rejoin his old law firm, Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP as a co-chairperson.

QATAR HOLDING

The investment arm of Qatar's sovereign wealth fund has hired former Bank of America Merrill Lynch employee Michael Cho to take a senior role in its mergers and acquisitions (M&A) team.

NATIONAL BANK OF ABU DHABI

The largest bank in the UAE has appointed Rafi Ahmed as its head of global financial markets, Europe to expand the division's services in Europe.

Ahmed will be based in the NBAD-London branch to lead the development of financial markets product and services for NBAD's MENA (Middle East and North Africa) clients and also expand NBAD's European clients' access to MENA markets.

MAN GROUP PLC

The alternative investment management business appointed Andrew Horton to the position of non-executive director. Andrew has over 25 years of broad financial services experience.

In addition, Patrick O'Sullivan, who has served as a non-executive director for six years, will step down from the Board. Patrick has been previous chairman of the audit and risk committee and more recently the senior independent director. Patrick will be succeeded in this latter role by Phillip Colebatch who has been a nonexecutive director for six years and Chairman of the Remuneration Committee since 2008.

ROYAL BANK OF CANADA

The wealth management arm of the bank has expanded its sales and product team in Singapore with four new appointments. Tuti Go was appointed Senior Director, RBC Wealth Management, South East Asia. She reports to Samuel Witjaksono, executive director, RBC Wealth Management, South East Asia.

Paulus Moniaga was appointed senior director, RBC Wealth Management, South East Asia. He reports to Kusnadi Sudikarman, Senior Director, RBC Wealth Management, South East Asia.

Johannes Wijaya was appointed senior director, RBC Wealth Management, South East Asia. He reports to Samuel Witjaksono, Executive Director, RBC Wealth Management, South East Asia.

Nelson Ilham has been appointed director, head of fixed income advisory and execution, RBC Wealth Management, Asia.

BARCLAYS PLC

The global financial services provider appointed Vivian Chan as regional head of North Asia to its wealth and investment management division. She joins on 5 August 2013, reporting to Didier von Daeniken, head of wealth management for Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa.

Chan joins Barclays from Credit Suisse, where she was managing director and market leader for Greater China.

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LTD

The Australian bank appointed Craig Drummond as group executive finance and strategy. Drummond will commence in the role of group executive, finance and strategy, towards the end of 2013. For the last 4 years, Drummond has been the chief executive and country head of Bank of America Merrill Lynch Australia.

ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN LP

The investment management firm named Nina Tannenbaum as managing director of its alternatives sales and client services business. She joins from Napier Park Value Fund.

EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELOPMENT

EBRD has appointed Luise Hoelscher, currently state secretary at the ministry of finance in the German federal state of Hesse, as vice president and chief administrative officer. In this role, Ms Hoelscher will lead the human resources and corporate services functions at the EBRD, and be a member of the Bank's executive committee.

She will take up her position on 1 October and report directly to EBRD President Sir Suma Chakrabarti.

ALIXPARTNERS

The business advisory firm appointed Michael Flynn and Edward Niestat as managing directors, based in New York.

Flynn joins AlixPartners from Ernst & Young, while Niestat previously worked at Argus Information & Advisory Services LLC.