MOVES-Aviva

July 25 The following financial services industry appointment was announced on Thursday.

Aviva

The Asia arm of the financial services company appointed Trang Nguyen Ngoc as general director of VietinBank Aviva. Trang, will oversee Aviva's partnership with VietinBank.

Trang was chief financial officer of Manulife Vietnam.