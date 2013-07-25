MOVES-Aviva, State Street, England & Co

July 25 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

AVIVA

The Asia arm of the financial services company appointed Trang Nguyen Ngoc as general director of VietinBank Aviva. Trang, will oversee Aviva's partnership with VietinBank. Trang was the chief financial officer of Manulife Vietnam.

STATE STREET CORP

The Boston-based bank named Roger Stein as chief analytics officer of State Street Global Exchange. Stein joins from credit ratings and research firm Moody's.

ENGLAND & CO

The merchant bank hired Corey Luskin as managing director in its Technology Investment Banking Group, to be based in New York.