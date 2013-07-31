MOVES-PricewaterhouseCoopers, RBC Capital Markets, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi

July 31 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Wednesday.
of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS US
The professional services company named Dana Mcilwain as
services leader in its US leadership team. Mcilwain was
previously the company's advisory leader.
The company also said Tim Ryan, who has served as PwC's
assurance leader, will assume the new role of markets, strategy,
and stakeholders leader.
Vin Colman, previously the firm's east region vice chair,
will now lead PwC's assurance practice and Miles Everson,
previously PwC's financial services advisory leader, will now
lead PwC's advisory practice.
Gary Price, previously the firm's market managing partner in
Greater Atlanta, will succeed John Carter, who will retire in
June 2014, as the firm's chief administrative officer and
partner affairs leader.
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI
Italy's leading insurer said on Wednesday it had appointed
Philippe Donnet as the new chief executive of its domestic
business unit. Donnet will replace Raffaele Agrusti who will
step down at the end of September as head of Generali Italia and
leave the company at the end of the year.
RBC CAPITAL MARKETS
The corporate and investment banking arm of Royal Bank of
Canada appointed Sian Hurrell as managing director and
head of fixed income & currencies (FIC) sales, Europe. Hurrell,
to be based in London, will report to Jonathan Hunter, global
head of FIC, RBC Capital Markets. Hurrell was most recently at
RBS, where she held a number of senior roles including head of
EMEA sales, financial institutions in London.
BANK OF TOKYO-MITSUBISHI
The Japanese bank appointed Takahiro Onishi as head of
investment banking for North East Asia based in Hong Kong. He
was previously with the Japanese bank's Asian investment banking
division in Hong Kong. Koji Higasa, formerly senior vice
president of Asian Investment Banking Division (Hong Kong), has
succeeded Onishi as head of Loan Syndications and deputy general
manager, Asian Investment Banking Division.
MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS
The investment manager appointed John Whitaker as regional
vice president, emerging market specialist. Whitaker was
previously with The Bank of New York Mellon Asset
Management/Dreyfus.
The company also said John Capeci has been promoted to head
of national accounts. He was formerly senior vice president,
strategic relationship manager, for the firm.