REFILE-MOVES-HSBC, Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, KGS-Alpha Capital Markets

Uber's communication head Rachel Whetstone to depart
April 11 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc said on Tuesday its head of communications, Rachel Whetstone, will leave the company.
Aug 1 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
The banking and financial services company named Ricardo Lanfranchi as head of local equity sales for Latin America. Lanfranchi was previously with Barclays Capital.
MERRILL LYNCH WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The company said on Thursday it had expanded in Wisconsin by hiring a veteran adviser team away from Wells Fargo Advisors.
Last month, Paul Akre and Laurie Tebon joined Merrill Lynch from Wells Fargo, where they had managed $223 million in assets and produced over $1 million in annual revenue.
KGS-ALPHA CAPITAL MARKETS
The institutional fixed income broker-dealer appointed Robert Cummings as co-head of the corporate credit business. Cummings brings more than 25 years of experience to KGS-Alpha with senior leadership roles as managing principal and co-founder at Stormharbour Partners.
ADVENT INTERNATIONAL
The private equity firm appointed Angelo Brisimitzakis to its operating partner program as a consultant. Brisimitzakis was previously chief executive of Compass Minerals International .
MEXICO CITY, April 11 Members of Mexico's association of brokerages last week asked officials from the country's stock exchange to look into a recent surge in the stock price of banking and retail company Elektra, according to three members of the group.
MANILA, April 12 Whoever is picked as the next Philippine central bank governor, it will be President Rodrigo Duterte's second choice.