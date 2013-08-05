MOVES-UBS, Sun Life Financial, Franklin Templeton, Barclays

Aug 5 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Monday.
changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
UBS AG
The Swiss bank named Gan Seow Ann as vice chairman of UBS
Wealth Management South East Asia and APAC Hub.
Seow Ann was until recently president of Singapore Exchange.
He will join UBS in mid-August and be based in Singapore.
SUN LIFE FINANCIAL
Canada's No. 3 insurer said Wim Hekstra joined Sun Life Hong
Kong as chief executive. Wim takes over from Roger Steel, who
was appointed president of new markets and business development
for Sun Life Financial Asia.
BARCLAYS
Barclays Corporate and Employer Solutions (C&ES), a division
of the British bank, appointed Sean McGowan to its global stock
and reward services team. McGowan joins from Morgan Stanley
.
COMMERCIAL BANK OF QATAR
The Gulf Arab state's second-largest lender by assets named
Abdulla Saleh al-Raisi as chief executive.
PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS US
The professional services company said Carl Johnson has
joined its advisory business as a senior adviser focusing on
serving public sector organizations. Johnson was previously with
the National Security Agency.
INVESTMENT TECHNOLOGY GROUP
The independent execution and research distribution broker
said it hired Rob Cohen and Brian Fenske as sector specialists
for telecom, media & technology, and Tommy Labenz as sector
specialist for consumer. Cohen was previously with Jefferies &
Co while Fenske was with Nomura Securities. Labenz was
previously with Jefferies & Co.
The company also named Jenkins Marshall and Tom Caputo to
its high-touch portfolio trading desk. Marshall was named head
of portfolio trading.
CITI PRIVATE BANK
The provider of wealth management services named Blair Ege
as director and ultra high net worth private banker. Ege was
previously with BNY Mellon.
DEUTSCHE ASSET & WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The asset management division of Deutsche Bank AG
said Richard Glass joined the firm as U.S. head of small and mid
cap value equities and Richard Hanlon and Mary Schafer joined
the firm, reporting to Glass. Glass, Hanlon and Schafer are
based in New York.
The company also said Caroline Kitidis will join as head of
key client partners & wealth investment advisory for the
Americas, effective Aug. 12.
BTIG AUSTRALIA LTD
The Australian affiliate of financial services firm BTIG LLC
named Greg Warhaftig as a senior sales trader. Warhaftig was
previously with Macquarie Bank.
CANTAB CAPITAL
The hedge fund named Adam Glinsman to the newly created
position of managing partner. Glinsman will take up the role at
the start of September.
FRANKLIN TEMPLETON INVESTMENTS
The investment manager hired Toby Hayes as vice president
and portfolio manager for its Franklin Templeton Multi-Asset
Strategies (FTMAS) group.
Hayes will take charge on Sept. 2 and joins from Pacific
Real Estate Capital Partners.
CORDEA SAVILLS SGR SPA
The property investment manager appointed Giuseppe Oriani as
managing director of its Italian subsidiary based in Milan.
Also, Pierluigi Solitario joins as director of business
development. Both come from Hideal Partners.
AQUILA CAPITAL
The alternative asset manager named Dorothee Goerz as senior
fund manager. She will be based at Aquila Capital's office in
London. Prior to this, Dorothee was portfolio manager for the
pan-Europe long/short equity investment portfolio at Lombard
Odier.