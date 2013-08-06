MOVES-RBS, Northern Trust, Novae, State Street, Citi Private Bank

Aug 6 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND PLC
The bank named Brijesh Mehra as the head of international
banking for India and Southeast Asia and Charly Madan as the
head of capital and portfolio management in Asia Pacific. Both
assume their new portfolios with immediate effect.
NOVAE GROUP PLC
The wholesale insurance underwriter appointed Darren Carr as
the deputy head of the Marine unit. He will report to joint
active underwriter Robert Forster. Carr joins Novae from Mitsui
Sumitomo.
NORTHERN TRUST CORP
The custody bank named Andrew Tan the head of investment
risk and analytical services for Asia-Pacific, based in
Singapore. Before this, he was the head of the risk and
performance consulting practice at Royal Bank of Canada.
STATE STREET CORP
The financial holding company's investment management
business named Louis de Montpellier the global head of its
official institutions group. De Montpellier joins from the Bank
for International Settlements in Switzerland.
De Montpellier succeeds John Nugee, who will retire at the
end of October but will remain a strategic consultant for the
business.
CITI PRIVATE BANK
The provider of wealth management services appointed Ryan
McCleary as director and ultra high net worth private banker in
the firm's Houston office. McCleary was previously with Atlantic
Trust Private Wealth Management.
DEUTSCHE ASSET & WEALTH MANAGEMENT
Deutsche Bank Group's asset and wealth management
division named Jonathan Kent as head of financial intermediaries
distribution for the UK and Ireland.
Kent joins from Deutsche Bank's institutional client group
in the corporate banking and securities division.
Jonathan is based in London and reports to David Morrow, the
head of UK Distribution, Global Client Group.
FIFTH STREET MANAGEMENT LLC
The asset manager named Frederick Buffone as a managing
director and head of capital markets. Buffone was previously
with TD Securities (USA) LLC.
FIDUCIARY RESEARCH & CONSULTING
The institutional investment management firm named Kathleen
Powers Dunlap as chief business strategy officer responsible for
creating, communicating and executing its strategic business
plan. Dunlap was previously with Barclays Capital Solutions.
PERELLA WEINBERG PARTNERS
The financial services firm said Maria Vassalou will lead
its newly launched PWP global macro strategy. Vassalou was named
a partner and portfolio manager in the company's asset
management business. She previously worked with MIO Partners.
INTERACTIVE INVESTOR
The UK-based company, which provides stock trading services
to customers and third parties, said Huw Thompson would become
the head of partnerships. Huw joins from TD Wealth Institutional
Services.
UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC
The insurance company said on Monday it appointed Frank
Wilcox, formerly vice president of finance, as the company's
chief financial officer and principal accounting officer,
effective Oct. 1. Wilcox succeeds George De Heer.
FOCUS FINANCIAL PARTNERS LLC
The company, which provides services such as technology
support and legal advise to independent adviser teams, said on
Monday it added a team in Michigan that manages about $400
million in client assets.