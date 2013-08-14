MOVES-Barclays, JPMorgan, Capital & Regional, First Community

Aug 14 The following financial services industry
BARCLAYS PLC
The bank's finance director Chris Lucas is stepping down six
months ahead of his scheduled retirement, citing health reasons,
the company said. Lucas, aged 52, who has been finance director
for a tough six years that spanned the global financial crisis,
announced his retirement in February.
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO
The company hired Edmund Lee as senior country officer,
Singapore, subject to regulatory approvals, according to an
internal memo. Edmund will lead the strategic development of the
franchise in Singapore and oversee the delivery of the global
platform across all lines of business in the country, the memo
said. He worked for DBS Vickers, a unit of DBS Group Holdings
, for 26 years.
FIRST COMMUNITY BANCSHARES INC
The parent company of First Community Bank said John Mendez
will no longer serve as president and chief executive of the
company. The company appointed William Stafford II to serve as
interim CEO, effective Aug. 31. First Community Bancshares also
appointed Gary Mills to succeed Mendez as CEO of First Community
Bank and as president of the company.
CAPITAL & REGIONAL PLC
The specialist property investment company appointed Mark
Bourgeois as an executive director and said Xavier Pullen, one
of the founders of company, will step down from the board,
effective Dec. 31.
ALVAREZ & MARSAL
The professional services firm appointed Sheila Small as a
managing director in its insurance advisory services practice.
Small was previously with Verizon Communications Inc.
COUTTS
The wealth division of the Royal Bank of Scotland Group
appointed Vivienne Ng as executive director and head of
the China desk within Coutts' International business in the
UK. Ng was previously with Credit Suisse (UK).
EVERCORE WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC
The company said on Tuesday it has expanded its national
wealth advisory service with the hiring of a senior strategist
from GenSpring Family Offices.
Jewelle Bickford joined Evercore on Monday and will work
closely with the firm's planning and investment advisers,
focusing on family governance, impact investing and the
expansion of Evercore's Wise Women events, which are gatherings
for the firm's female clients.
AMERICAN CAPITAL ENERGY AND INFRASTRUCTURE
The company, which was co-founded by AES Corp's
former CEO Paul Hanrahan, has hired Abhay Pande from Citigroup
to head its Asia unit that will explore investment
opportunities in energy and related infrastructure assets.
Pande, a Singapore-based former co-head of Asia energy at
Citigroup's investment banking arm, joins as managing director
and will set up the firm's Asia base, two people familiar with
the matter said.
OPPENHEIMER & CO INC
The unit of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc on Tuesday
appointed Doron Barness as head of New York institutional equity
sales trading.
Barness joined Oppenheimer in May from Goldman Sachs as
managing director and senior sales trader for a number of
significant institutional client accounts.
The company also said David Laufer and Anthony Mazzella will
assume positions as co-heads of cash equity trading.
U.S. BANK
U.S. Bank Wealth Management on Tuesday named Amy Kane as
senior family wealth adviser and Christopher Turoci as wealth
management adviser for the Private Client Reserve. Kane was
previously with J.P. Morgan Private Bank, while Turoci was with
Citigroup Inc.
M&G INVESTMENTS
The UK-based institutional investor named David
Sheppard-Burgess and Luke Staddon as associate directors in its
corporate lending team. Sheppard-Burgess was previously with
Lloyds Bank and Staddon was with Ernst & Young.