MOVES-Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, RBC Wealth Management

Aug 19 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP

The bank said Andrew Geczy from Lloyds Banking Group PLC would become the chief executive of its international and institutional banking division, a key position as ANZ seeks to bolster growth in Asia and other regions.

RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The wealth management unit of Royal Bank of Canada appointed Sarah Hunter and Victoria Riding as directors in the London-based credit team. Riding will be director, ultra high net worth, credit solutions. She was previously with BofA Merrill Lynch. Hunter will be director, credit products and services. She was previously with HMV Group PLC.

BANK J. SAFRA SARASIN LTD

The bank named Jeffrey Benjamin the managing director of client advisory in Singapore. Benjamin was previously with HSBC Private Bank.

MIZUHO SECURITIES ASIA LTD

The subsidiary of Mizuho Securities Co Ltd appointed Damian Rowe as managing director and head of fixed income trading for Asia Pacific (excluding Japan). Rowe was previously with Credit Agricole CIB.

BROOKS MACDONALD ASSET MANAGEMENT

The private client investment manager appointed Lisa Brown as an intermediary sales manager in its new business development team. She will be based in London. Brown was previously with Octopus Investments.

GMT COMMUNICATIONS PARTNERS LLP

The London-based private equity group appointed Jonny Maxwell as senior adviser. Maxwell was previously with Allianz Private Equity Partners.