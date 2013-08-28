MOVES-Deutsche Bank, Standard Chartered, Royal Bank of Scotland, Barclays

Aug 28 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

** DEUTSCHE BANK

The bank said that Oleg Melentyev will join as head of U.S credit strategy, based in New York.

Prior to this, Melentyev spent 12 years at Bank of America Merrill Lynch as the head of HY/EM corporate credit strategy.

** INVESTCORP

The hedge fund manager appointed Elena Ranguelova as head of credit and equity strategies. Ranguelova earlier worked as global head of credit and event driven strategy research at Pioneer Investments.

** STANDARD CHARTERED BANK

The bank appointed Donna Parks as chief risk officer and regional credit officer for the Americas, based in New York.

** WILLIS GROUP HOLDINGS PLC

The global risk adviser and insurance broker's unit Willis North America appointed Walter Gardner as senior vice president of Willis of Florida, effective immediately. Gardner will be responsible for business development and will report to Chief Executive Hiram Marrero. Gardner joins Willis of Florida from Wells Fargo.

** ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND

Coutts, the wealth management division of the British bank, appointed Donna Burns as head of human resources. Burns, who will be based in London, will oversee Coutts' human resources agenda across geographies. She joins Coutts from The Renaissance Group, where she was managing director and global head of human resources, based in Moscow.

** NATIONAL BANK OF ABU DHABI

The bank appointed Nilanjan Ray as the head of commercial banking for the Gulf region. He joins from Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank.

** BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT

The investment management company appointed James Ross to the newly-created role of director of investment process. Ross, who will take up his new role on Sept. 2, will be based in London. He will report to Chief Investment Officer Marino Valensise.

** BARCLAYS PLC

Daniel Janes, the Australia co-head of investment banking for the UK bank, has resigned, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters. Janes stepped down to "pursue new challenges" and his co-head, Tim Lindley, will take sole responsibility for investment banking in Australia and New Zealand, the memo said. Barclays confirmed Janes' departure.

The bank also appointed Jonathan Parker to Barclays' Corporate and Employer Solutions division. He will be responsible for the division's investment strategy. Parker will be based in London.

** THE ROTHSCHILD GROUP

The financial advisory group appointed Alois Mueller as managing director and head of its wealth management business in north Asia, based in Hong Kong. Mueller will take up his new role on Sept. 2. He joins from UBS, where he held a number of senior roles in Zurich, London, New York and most recently Hong Kong.