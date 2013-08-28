MOVES-Deutsche Bank, Standard Chartered, Royal Bank of Scotland, Barclays

Aug 28 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
** DEUTSCHE BANK
The bank said that Oleg Melentyev will join as head of U.S
credit strategy, based in New York.
Prior to this, Melentyev spent 12 years at Bank of America
Merrill Lynch as the head of HY/EM corporate credit strategy.
** INVESTCORP
The hedge fund manager appointed Elena Ranguelova as head of
credit and equity strategies. Ranguelova earlier worked as
global head of credit and event driven strategy research at
Pioneer Investments.
** STANDARD CHARTERED BANK
The bank appointed Donna Parks as chief risk officer and
regional credit officer for the Americas, based in New York.
** WILLIS GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
The global risk adviser and insurance broker's unit Willis
North America appointed Walter Gardner as senior vice president
of Willis of Florida, effective immediately. Gardner will be
responsible for business development and will report to Chief
Executive Hiram Marrero. Gardner joins Willis of Florida from
Wells Fargo.
** ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND
Coutts, the wealth management division of the British bank,
appointed Donna Burns as head of human resources. Burns, who
will be based in London, will oversee Coutts' human resources
agenda across geographies. She joins Coutts from The Renaissance
Group, where she was managing director and global head of human
resources, based in Moscow.
** NATIONAL BANK OF ABU DHABI
The bank appointed Nilanjan Ray as the head of commercial
banking for the Gulf region. He joins from Abu Dhabi Commercial
Bank.
** BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT
The investment management company appointed James Ross to
the newly-created role of director of investment process. Ross,
who will take up his new role on Sept. 2, will be based in
London. He will report to Chief Investment Officer Marino
Valensise.
** BARCLAYS PLC
Daniel Janes, the Australia co-head of investment banking
for the UK bank, has resigned, according to an internal memo
obtained by Reuters. Janes stepped down to "pursue new
challenges" and his co-head, Tim Lindley, will take sole
responsibility for investment banking in Australia and New
Zealand, the memo said. Barclays confirmed Janes' departure.
The bank also appointed Jonathan Parker to Barclays'
Corporate and Employer Solutions division. He will be
responsible for the division's investment strategy. Parker will
be based in London.
** THE ROTHSCHILD GROUP
The financial advisory group appointed Alois Mueller as
managing director and head of its wealth management business in
north Asia, based in Hong Kong. Mueller will take up his new
role on Sept. 2. He joins from UBS, where he held a number of
senior roles in Zurich, London, New York and most recently Hong
Kong.