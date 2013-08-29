MOVES-NYSE Euronext, Zurich Insurance, Barclays, Ithmaar Bank

Aug 29 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

** NYSE EURONEXT INC

The global operator of financial markets appointed Finbarr Hutcheson as chief executive. Hutcheson will be responsible for the company's commercial and business development.

NYSE also appointed Andrew Dodsworth as director of the London International Financial Futures and Options Exchange (LIFFE) board.

Hutcheson previously served as the co-chief executive of NYSE LIFFE and Dodsworth was the executive director of market services at NYSE.

The company also said Mark Ibbotson, the co-chief executive of NYSE LIFFE, would be leaving to pursue other opportunities.

** ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP

The insurer's Chairman Josef Ackermann, also a former Deutsche Bank boss, resigned over the apparent suicide of the company's chief financial officer, further roiling the top ranks of the firm.

** ITHMAAR BANK

The Bahrain-based bank said Chief Executive Mohammed Bucheerei would retire at the end of August and General Manager Ahmed Abdul Rahim would take over as the bank's acting head.

** BARCLAYS PLC

The bank appointed two investment bankers, Paul Knight and Michael Rawlinson, to lead its global metals and mining team, luring them away from rival UBS and boutique investment bank Liberum Capital. Knight and Rawlinson will be co-heads of the team and will join Barclays in the fourth quarter.

Knight, who will be based in Toronto, will also be a vice chairman, Barclays said. Rawlinson and Knight will report to Julian Vickers and Jeremy Michael, co-heads of global natural resources. Knight will also report to Bruce Rothney, Barclays' country head for Canada.