MOVES- Barclays, Deutsche Bank, BlueBay, BayernLB, Willis North America

Sept 23 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

The Standard Chartered Bank has appointed Madhur Jha as senior global economist within the global research team. Madhur will be based in London and joins from HSBC, where she worked as an economist and asset-backed security strategist.

BARCLAYS BANK PLC

The global financial services provider has appointed Peter Horrell as the chief executive of its wealth and investment management business. Horrell was named the interim CEO of the business in April with effect from May 1.

WILLIS NORTH AMERICA INC

The unit of Willis Group Holdings, the global insurance broker, appointed James Doyle as managing partner of Willis' Tampa, Florida operations, effective immediately. Prior to joining Willis he served as executive vice president, Aon Risk Services, Inc.

BTIG LLC

The global financial services firm appointed April Scee as a managing director and consumer analyst. Scee has broad consumer experience, having covered staples, retail, food retail, luxury, and leisure during her 15 years as both a sell- and buy-side research analyst. At BTIG, she will focus on global staples, food retail and luxury.

ECM ASSET MANAGEMENT

The multi-asset credit investor owned by Wells Fargo appointed Chris Telfer as specialist portfolio manager. Before joining ECM, Telfer spent three years as a credit trader at Barclays Capital in London.

BLUEBAY ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP

The London-based specialist manager of fixed income and alternative investments appointed Graham Stock as head of Emerging Markets Sovereign Research with immediate effect. Stock's focus will be on Latin America, alongside the management of a team of analysts covering Asia and Central Eastern Europe Middle East and Africa (CEEMEA).

DEUTSCHE BANK

Deutsche Bank said Simon Gorringe would join its UK investment banking coverage team as a managing director. The bank said Gorringe would be responsible for client coverage across all industry sectors and would work closely with colleagues from mergers and acquisitions, equity capital markets, debt capital markets and leveraged finance.

BAYERNLB

The German state-owned lender said Chief Executive Gerd Haeusler will step down at the end of the year, following a restructuring of the bank.

SBERBANK

The corporate and investment banking unit of Sberbank of Russia has appointed Sascha Prinz as head of rates, managing director, in its fixed income, currencies and commodities (FICC) division, a part of its global markets department. Sascha joins from Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

ROCKSPRING PROPERTY INVESTMENT MANAGERS LLP

The company has appointed David Thomas as European director in charge of the fund accounting team. Before joining Rockspring, Thomas worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP for nine years, specializing in investment management and real estate.