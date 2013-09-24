MOVES- Nikko Asset Management, Khazanah Nasional

Sept 24 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of
other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
AVIVA PLC
The general insurer appointed Maurice Tulloch as chief
executive of Aviva UK & Ireland General Insurance. Maurice is
currently CEO of Aviva Canada. Maurice joined Aviva in 1992 and
was appointed CEO of the Canadian business in 2009. Robin
Spencer, who was CEO of UK & Ireland GI, will be leaving the
Group at the end of the month.
QUANTITATIVE ADVANTAGE LLC
The global tactical ETF-based investment manager appointed
James Ferrin, CFA, to the firm. Jim will serve as the managing
director of QA's portfolio management group and joins Tom Fox,
chief investment officer; Tom Crandall, CFA, portfolio manager;
and Josh Schettle, portfolio analyst, on the investment
management team. Jim previously served as vice president and
director of portfolio management at Curian Capital LLC, an asset
manager.
WILLIS NORTH AMERICA
The North American retail brokerage business of risk
advisor, insurance and reinsurance broker Willis Group Holdings
appointed Eric Joost as chief operating officer. Joost
has been chief executive of Willis North America's Specialty
Practices since 2009.
DYNASTY FINANCIAL PARTNERS
The wealth management firm appointed Tom Petrone as the
director of capital markets. Petrone will be based in New York
City.
NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD
The Tokyo-based asset management firm has appointed Hideo
Abe as executive vice chairman. Abe was most recently an adviser
at Mizuho Securities Co Ltd, where he served as deputy president
from 2008 to 2013.
KHAZANAH NASIONAL
The Malaysian government's strategic investment fund has
appointed Charon Wardini Mokhzani as executive director with
effect from November. Mokhzani is currently deputy chief
executive of investment bank CIMB Group.