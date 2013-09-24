MOVES- Nikko Asset Management, Khazanah Nasional

Sept 24 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

AVIVA PLC

The general insurer appointed Maurice Tulloch as chief executive of Aviva UK & Ireland General Insurance. Maurice is currently CEO of Aviva Canada. Maurice joined Aviva in 1992 and was appointed CEO of the Canadian business in 2009. Robin Spencer, who was CEO of UK & Ireland GI, will be leaving the Group at the end of the month.

QUANTITATIVE ADVANTAGE LLC

The global tactical ETF-based investment manager appointed James Ferrin, CFA, to the firm. Jim will serve as the managing director of QA's portfolio management group and joins Tom Fox, chief investment officer; Tom Crandall, CFA, portfolio manager; and Josh Schettle, portfolio analyst, on the investment management team. Jim previously served as vice president and director of portfolio management at Curian Capital LLC, an asset manager.

WILLIS NORTH AMERICA

The North American retail brokerage business of risk advisor, insurance and reinsurance broker Willis Group Holdings appointed Eric Joost as chief operating officer. Joost has been chief executive of Willis North America's Specialty Practices since 2009.

DYNASTY FINANCIAL PARTNERS

The wealth management firm appointed Tom Petrone as the director of capital markets. Petrone will be based in New York City.

NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD

The Tokyo-based asset management firm has appointed Hideo Abe as executive vice chairman. Abe was most recently an adviser at Mizuho Securities Co Ltd, where he served as deputy president from 2008 to 2013.

KHAZANAH NASIONAL

The Malaysian government's strategic investment fund has appointed Charon Wardini Mokhzani as executive director with effect from November. Mokhzani is currently deputy chief executive of investment bank CIMB Group.