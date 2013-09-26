MOVES-Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Smith & Williamson, Altius

Sept 26 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

GLG PARTNERS LP

The investment manager, part of Man Group plc, has appointed Henry Dixon as a portfolio manager in its UK equity team. Dixon is joining GLG from Matterley, the fund management division of Charles Stanley.

FRANKLIN TEMPLETON INVESTMENTS

The unit of Franklin Resources Inc, a global investment management organization, appointed Drew Carrington as senior vice president and head of Defined Contribution - Institutional, based in San Mateo, California.

BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH

The commercial and corporate banking and markets adviser has appointed Ryan Holsheimer as head of global markets sales, trading and risk functions in Australia. Holsheimer, who joined Bank of America Merrill Lynch as head of Asia Pacific sales trading and execution services in 2011, will relocate to Sydney from Hong Kong in the coming months.

SMITH & WILLIAMSON

The UK-based accountancy and investment management group has appointed David Cobb and Kevin Stopps as co-chief executives with effect from Friday. The company has also made Andrew Sykes the chairman of the board.

ALTIUS ASSOCIATES

The private equity adviser has appointed Peter Pfister as a partner and head of Asia Pacific, based in Singapore. Pfister joins Altius from Deutsche Bank, where he was the head of Asia Pacific private equity business.

PUMA INVESTMENTS

The asset manager, a subsidiary of investment group Shore Capital Group Ltd, has appointed James Ramsay as business development manager.