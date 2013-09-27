MOVES- HSBC, Moelis & Co

Sept 27 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

The banking and financial services firm made eight senior appointments in its Asia-Pacific equities unit. Dok Chon was named head of equity sales trading for Korea, based in Seoul. Justin Abbiss was made senior equities sales trader, based in Hong Kong. Kent Chen was appointed head of equity sales trading for Taiwan, based in Taipei.

The company said Danny Holder will join as head of dealing, equities, based in Hong Kong. Aalind Jindal will be director in US Asian equities sales, based in New York. Simmy Lee will be director in Corporate Access, based in Hong Kong.

Quentin Limouzi was appointed as director in customized electronic services, Asia-Pacific, based in Hong Kong. Fiona Wong was appointed director in equity sales, Hong Kong and China, based in Hong Kong.

MOELIS & CO

The global independent investment bank appointed Zhang Xiuping as managing director and head of Asia mergers and acquisitions. She joins from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, where she was most recently managing director and head of Asia mergers and acquisitions.