MOVES-Bank of Montreal, Adam & Co, T. Bailey, SWS Group

Oct 1 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BANK OF MONTREAL
The Canada-based bank has appointed Cheryl Dawson as vice
president for Eastern New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island.
The bank has also appointed Lee Winchester as vice president for
Western New Brunswick region.
ADAM & CO
The personal banking and wealth management firm has
appointed Alisdair Dewar as head of the Edinburgh office and Ian
Massie as head of the Aberdeen office. Dewar, who joined Adam &
Co in 1999, became a director in 2009. Massie joined the company
in 2011 as an associate director to manage a diverse portfolio
of private clients across Aberdeenshire.
SWS GROUP INC
The Texas, U.S.-based investment and financial services
company has appointed J. Michael Edge as interim chief financial
officer and treasurer. He succeeds Stacy M. Hodges, who resigned
on Sept. 30.
T. BAILEY
The UK-based fund house has appointed Peter Askew as
co-manager of its growth fund. Askew will also be co-manager of
dynamic cautious managed fund and defensive cautious managed
fund. He will co-manage all three funds with Elliot Farley.