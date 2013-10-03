MOVES- Western Union, M&G Investments, Colliers International

Oct 3 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other
job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
WESTERN UNION CO
The business solutions division of the foreign exchange and
payments provider appointed Steve Kuhl to serve as vice
president, financial institutions and partnerships, North
America. Kuhl is an experienced financial services and
international payments executive with over 20 years in the
financial services and payments industries. Kuhl recently joins
from American Express FXIP, where he has served as director,
client management & trading since 2011.
M&G INVESTMENTS
The UK-based asset management subsidiary of Prudential Plc
appointed Claudia Calich to its retail fixed interest
team, effective Oct. 18. Calich joins from Atlanta-based Invesco
Ltd, where she was the head of emerging markets debt and
senior portfolio manager, based in New York.
COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL
The real estate unit of FirstService Corp appointed
Richard Eales as head of finance for the UK and Ireland. Eales
joins from Hamptons International, where he was the head of
commercial finance for the past 11 years.