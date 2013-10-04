MOVES-FT Partners, Leerink Swann, Renaissance Capital

Oct 4 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

FT PARTNERS

The boutique investment bank hired former Goldman Sachs banker Jeff Haughton as managing director, based in San Francisco. Haughton was most recently co-head of Goldman's global financial technology group and specialized in the financial services and technology sectors at the bank for nearly 15 years.

LEERINK SWANN

The investment bank appointed Ana Gupte in the firm's Equity Research team as a managing director and senior analyst, managed care and healthcare facilities. Gupte has more than 15 years of experience in healthcare and strategy consulting.

CROWE CLARK WHITEHILL

The firm, a unit of accounting and advisory services company Crowe Horwath International, appointed Richard Austin as managing partner of its Cheltenham office, effective Oct. 1. Austin has been with the company for five years as a partner in the firm's business solutions team.

RENAISSANCE CAPITAL

The investment bank, which is a unit of Russia-based investment fund ONEXIM group, appointed Alexander Merzlenko and Ron Golan Global Co-Heads of Investment Banking. After joining the company in 2000, Merzlenko served as head of Russian Investment Banking and Financing from 2009 until 2012, when he was appointed president of Renaissance Capital Russia - a position he will continue to retain. Ron Golan joined the firm last year as the head of Investment Banking London and Africa.

BRACEWELL & GIULIANI LLP

The Texas-based firm appointed Olivia Caddy as a partner in its London office. Caddy advises lenders and borrowers on oil and gas upstream debt financing, with expertise in reserve-based lending. She most recently worked with Herbert Smith Freehills LLP.