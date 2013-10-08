MOVES-Goldman, JP Morgan, FTI, Brown Shipley, Generali Investments

Oct 8 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC

Former World Bank Group president Robert Zoellick will rejoin the investment bank as chairman of its international advisory board. Before taking the helm at the World Bank in 2007, Zoellick served as vice chairman, international, at Goldman Sachs.

JPMORGAN CHASE

The bank appointed Dana Deasy chief information officer. Deasy joins the company from oil and gas company BP Plc.

FTI CONSULTING INC

The business advisory firm appointed Christian Axmann and Andreas Rapp as managing directors in its operational transformation practice in the corporate finance/restructuring business, based in Germany. Axmann and Rapp join FTI Consulting from consulting firm AlixPartners where they were senior directors and members of the German management team.

CHINA FINANCIAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENTS LTD

The investment holding company appointed Chairman Du Lin Dong as chief executive. He has resigned as chairman.

BROWN SHIPLEY & CO LTD

The UK-based private bank appointed Jenny Purves as private client senior manager in its Edinburgh office, where she will provide additional banking and lending expertise to complement the office's substantial investment management offering. Purves previously worked with the Bank of Scotland and has over 35 years of experience in the industry.

MN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The Europe-based fiduciary management firm appointed Donny Hay as its head of clients in the UK. Hay joins from LawDeb Pension Trustees, where he was a pension trustee director responsible for advising trustee boards on a range of governance and investment issues.

GENERALI INVESTMENTS EUROPE

The asset management company of the Generali Group appointed Wilfrid Pham as head of equity department and Vivek Tawadey as head of credit research. Pham was most recently chief information officer and head of the equity department at Natixis Asset Management in Paris. Tawadey had served as head of research and strategy at BNP Paribas SA in Paris.

AON RISK SOLUTIONS

The global risk management unit of Aon Plc appointed Timothy Fletcher as senior vice president and team leader in its Los Angeles office. Fletcher had previously served as senior vice president and team leader in the company's New York office.

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

The German banking and financial services company appointed Karl Keirstead as director and equity research analyst covering the U.S. software sector within its Markets division. Keirstead previously covered software at BMO Capital Markets.