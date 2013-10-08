MOVES-Goldman, JP Morgan, FTI, Brown Shipley, Generali Investments

Oct 8 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC
Former World Bank Group president Robert Zoellick will
rejoin the investment bank as chairman of its international
advisory board. Before taking the helm at the World Bank in
2007, Zoellick served as vice chairman, international, at
Goldman Sachs.
JPMORGAN CHASE
The bank appointed Dana Deasy chief information officer.
Deasy joins the company from oil and gas company BP Plc.
FTI CONSULTING INC
The business advisory firm appointed Christian Axmann and
Andreas Rapp as managing directors in its operational
transformation practice in the corporate finance/restructuring
business, based in Germany. Axmann and Rapp join FTI Consulting
from consulting firm AlixPartners where they were senior
directors and members of the German management team.
CHINA FINANCIAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENTS LTD
The investment holding company appointed Chairman Du Lin
Dong as chief executive. He has resigned as chairman.
BROWN SHIPLEY & CO LTD
The UK-based private bank appointed Jenny Purves as private
client senior manager in its Edinburgh office, where she will
provide additional banking and lending expertise to complement
the office's substantial investment management offering. Purves
previously worked with the Bank of Scotland and has over 35
years of experience in the industry.
MN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The Europe-based fiduciary management firm appointed Donny
Hay as its head of clients in the UK. Hay joins from LawDeb
Pension Trustees, where he was a pension trustee director
responsible for advising trustee boards on a range of governance
and investment issues.
GENERALI INVESTMENTS EUROPE
The asset management company of the Generali Group appointed
Wilfrid Pham as head of equity department and Vivek Tawadey as
head of credit research. Pham was most recently chief
information officer and head of the equity department at Natixis
Asset Management in Paris. Tawadey had served as head of
research and strategy at BNP Paribas SA in Paris.
AON RISK SOLUTIONS
The global risk management unit of Aon Plc appointed
Timothy Fletcher as senior vice president and team leader in its
Los Angeles office. Fletcher had previously served as senior
vice president and team leader in the company's New York office.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
The German banking and financial services company appointed
Karl Keirstead as director and equity research analyst covering
the U.S. software sector within its Markets division. Keirstead
previously covered software at BMO Capital Markets.