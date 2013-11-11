MOVES- BlackRock, IFM Investors, Vanguard Asset Management

Nov 11 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job
changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
** BLACKROCK INC
The investment management company appointed Rachel Lord as
head of its iShares business in Europe, the Middle East and
Africa. Rachel joins the company from Citigroup, where she
was global head of corporate equity derivatives.
** IFM INVESTORS
The global fund manager appointed Lucy Willsher as an
associate in its debt investments team in Europe. Lucy joins IFM
Investors from SMBC Europe, where she was a manager in the
infrastructure finance team.
** VANGUARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD
The investment management firm appointed Steve Charlton as
defined contribution proposition manager for Europe. He joins
from Mercer, where he was a principal within the company's
defined contribution leadership team.
** WATER STREET HEALTHCARE PARTNERS
The healthcare-focused private equity firm appointed Katie
Ossman as vice president. Ossman will help the company identify
new investment oppurtunities and will help expand its group of
health care companies. Ossman joins the company from Avista
Capital Partners.