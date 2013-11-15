MOVES- Deutsche Bank AG

Nov 15 The following financial services industry appointment was announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

The bank appointed James Kenny as managing director and co-head of investment grade credit in North America at its marketing unit. Kenny, who has more than twenty years of industry experience, has worked with Credit Suisse, Bear Stearns & Co and Prudential Securities.

Kenny will be based in New York and will share the co-head role with Joshua Wilkes, who is also the head of municipal bonding trading at Deutsche Bank.