MOVES-Warburg Pincus, Deutsche Bank, Rabobank, BofA Merrill Lynch

Nov 18
appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job
changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
** WARBURG PINCUS LLC
Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner, who played
a major role in combating the global financial crisis, is
joining private equity firm Warburg Pincus as president
and managing director, the firm said on Saturday.
** OPTIMAL PAYMENTS PLC
The online money transfer company said Chairman Dale Johnson
would step down on Wednesday due to "changing personal
circumstances". The company appointed non-executive director
Jonathan Comerford as interim chairman while it looks for a
permanent replacement for Johnson, who has been chairman since
July 2007.
** RABOBANK
The Dutch lender, which was fined $1 billion for rigging
benchmark interest rates, said that another of its top
executives would leave in the aftermath of the scandal because
the cooperative bank's members no longer support him. Sipko
Schat, who is responsible for Rabobank International's wholesale
clients division, is stepping down from the executive board with
immediate effect and will leave the bank once the terms of his
departure have been agreed, Rabobank said.
** DEUTSCHE BANK
The German global banking and financial services company
said Clark Hutchison would join as a managing director and head
of U.S.-listed derivatives. Hutchison was previously with Morgan
Stanley.
** BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP
The global investments company said Portfolio Manager Gary
Recker joined BNY Mellon Wealth Management in October. Recker
was previously with Northern Trust.
** BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH
The corporate and investment banking division of Bank of
America named Meeta Makhan managing director and head of
its global transaction services team in India. Makhan was
previously with Barclays Bank.
** RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The U.S. brokerage operation of Royal Bank of Canada
has hired two managers from large competitors to run branch
complexes on the East and West coasts of the United States.
Kirstin Turner, who managed about 40 brokers in Morgan Stanley's
downtown Houston office, has moved to Florida to oversee
RBC's six branches in the West Palm Beach area, RBC said. On the
West Coast, RBC hired Rob Spawn in mid-October as a senior
managing director overseeing about 70 advisers and 125 employees
overall in its eight-branch San Francisco complex. Spawn had
worked since 2006 at UBS Wealth Management Americas.
** HIGHLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
The investment adviser appointed Robin Thompson as national
sales manager for Highland Funds. Thompson was previously with
LoCORR Funds.
** MOELIS
The boutique investment bank said it hired former Citigroup
banker Jonathan Kaye to focus on the firm's mergers and
acquisitions practice as well as shareholder activism.
** SVG INVESTMENT MANAGERS
The specialist manager of public equity funds appointed
James Law as global equities analyst. Law was previously with
HgCapital.
** AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS
The asset management company appointed Shajahan Alam as
solutions strategist for its UK liability driven investment
(LDI) team. He joins from Legal & General Investment Management,
where he was a manager in its strategic investment and risk
management team.
** NEPTUNE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD
The fund management company appointed James Cripps to its
board of directors. Cripps retired recently as a partner in
Slaughter and May.
** SOCIETE GENERALE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING
The financial services firm appointed Jeffrie Korompis as
chief representative officer for Indonesia. Prior to joining SG
CIB, Korompis had held senior positions at various firms
including Barito Mining and Ithaca Resources.