MOVES- Aviva, Blackstone, Barclays, Hiscox, Hartford Funds

Nov 19 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
** AVIVA PLC
The investment and insurance products company appointed Colm
Holmes as chief financial officer for its UK and Ireland general
insurance business. Holmes joins from Zurich Insurance Group,
where he was group treasurer.
** BLACKSTONE GROUP
The private equity firm said Antony Leung is leaving his
role as Greater China chairman to lead a Hong Kong-based
property conglomerate.
** BARCLAYS PLC
The British bank has named Chris Sullivan as head of its
financial sponsors group for the Americas, according to an
internal memo. Sullivan in the new role will succeed John
Miller, who was promoted last month to the newly created
position of head of banking for the Americas.
** HISCOX LTD
The international specialist insurer appointed Russell
Findlay as head of marketing for Hiscox USA, based in New York.
** HARTFORD FUNDS
The provider of mutual funds named Joshua West as an adviser
consultant to non-wire house advisers in Southern California.
West was previously with Fidelity Investments.
** AON RISK SOLUTIONS
The risk management business of Aon Plc announced
the promotion of Rick Rothman to senior vice president and Nancy
Brown to vice president of health and benefits in the Nashville
office.
** THE NATIONAL INVESTOR
Chief Executive Orhan Osmansoy resigned from the Abu
Dhabi-based investment firm, which is yet to name a replacement,
two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.