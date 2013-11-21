MOVES-Credit Suisse, Man Group, BNY Mellon, Westpac Institutional

Nov 21 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other
job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
** CREDIT SUISSE AG
The financial services company appointed Jason Yeung as a
managing director and senior client partner for Greater China.
Yeung joins from Julius Baer, where he was managing director of
private wealth management business.
** MAN GROUP PLC
The hedge fund firm appointed Dev Sanyal as a non-executive
director. Sanyal is executive vice president and group chief of
staff at BP Plc.
** BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP
The global investments company named William Johnston to a
newly created position of head of private banking solutions in
BNY Mellon Wealth Management.
** WESTPAC INSTITUTIONAL BANK
The Australian bank announced the creation of an Asia
Advisory Board and appointed former Singaporean minister and
financial services expert, Lim Hwee Hua, as its first
non-executive member.