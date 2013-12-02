MOVES-Lloyds, Rothschild, Key Retirement, Vanguard, Natixis

Dec 2 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job
changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP
The British bank said Norman Blackwell, currently chairman
of its Scottish Widows arm, will take over as its new chairman
in four months time. Blackwell will replace current chairman Win
Bischoff on April 3, Lloyds said. Blackwell has been on the
Lloyds board since June 2012.
ROTHSCHILD
Kai Tschoeke, former head of M&A-Germany and Austria at
Morgan Stanley, is joining Rothschild Germany as member
of its executive committee as of Jan. 15. Tschoeke, 46, will be
responsible for large corporate customers.
RATHBONE BROTHERS
The British wealth manager said Chief Executive Andy Pomfret
is stepping down and will be replaced by his deputy, Philip
Howell.
Howell, who joined Rathbones earlier this year after a stint
as boss of rival investment manager Williams de Broe, will
become chief executive in March.
CITY FINANCIAL INVESTMENT CO LTD
The London-based independent fund manager appointed Anthony
McDonald as senior investment analyst within its multi-asset
team, with immediate effect. Anthony joins from Morningstar
OBSR, where he was a senior investment research analyst.
KEY RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS
The specialist financial adviser appointed Simon Thompson as
group finance director. He joins from the markets &
international banking division at Royal Bank Of Scotland Group
, where he was managing director, head of UK insurance
coverage.
VANGUARD GROUP
The fund manager named Jeffrey Johnson to head its
investment strategy and research team at Vanguard Asia Pacific.
Johnson joined the Vanguard Group in 2000.
NATIXIS WHOLESALE BANKING
The corporate, investment and financial services arm of
Groupe BPCE appointed Daniel Yap as regional head of financial
institutions and public sector coverage - Asia Pacific in its
wholesale banking division. The company also named Yuri Lin as
managing director, head of sales, fixed income, commodities &
treasury, Asia Pacific.
Groupe BPCE is France's second-largest banking group.