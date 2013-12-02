MOVES-Lloyds, Rothschild, Key Retirement, Vanguard, Natixis

Dec 2 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP

The British bank said Norman Blackwell, currently chairman of its Scottish Widows arm, will take over as its new chairman in four months time. Blackwell will replace current chairman Win Bischoff on April 3, Lloyds said. Blackwell has been on the Lloyds board since June 2012.

ROTHSCHILD

Kai Tschoeke, former head of M&A-Germany and Austria at Morgan Stanley, is joining Rothschild Germany as member of its executive committee as of Jan. 15. Tschoeke, 46, will be responsible for large corporate customers.

RATHBONE BROTHERS

The British wealth manager said Chief Executive Andy Pomfret is stepping down and will be replaced by his deputy, Philip Howell.

Howell, who joined Rathbones earlier this year after a stint as boss of rival investment manager Williams de Broe, will become chief executive in March.

CITY FINANCIAL INVESTMENT CO LTD

The London-based independent fund manager appointed Anthony McDonald as senior investment analyst within its multi-asset team, with immediate effect. Anthony joins from Morningstar OBSR, where he was a senior investment research analyst.

KEY RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS

The specialist financial adviser appointed Simon Thompson as group finance director. He joins from the markets & international banking division at Royal Bank Of Scotland Group , where he was managing director, head of UK insurance coverage.

VANGUARD GROUP

The fund manager named Jeffrey Johnson to head its investment strategy and research team at Vanguard Asia Pacific. Johnson joined the Vanguard Group in 2000.

NATIXIS WHOLESALE BANKING

The corporate, investment and financial services arm of Groupe BPCE appointed Daniel Yap as regional head of financial institutions and public sector coverage - Asia Pacific in its wholesale banking division. The company also named Yuri Lin as managing director, head of sales, fixed income, commodities & treasury, Asia Pacific.

Groupe BPCE is France's second-largest banking group.