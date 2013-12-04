MOVES-Global Investment, Burford Capital, London Capital

Dec 4 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other
GLOBAL INVESTMENT HOUSE
The company, one of the largest investment firms in the
Middle East, is set to hire Michael Helou, a former senior
banker at Barclays Plc, as its investment banking head,
four banking sources said, as the Kuwaiti firm seeks to revive
growth after a debt restructuring deal.
LONDON CAPITAL GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
The online trading services provider announced that David
Sparks, 48, was appointed as chief financial officer. Most
recently Sparks was director of financial and strategic projects
at Sportingbet Plc, assuming the position in 2004.
BURFORD CAPITAL
The investment capital and risk solutions provider appointed
three executives to complete the expansion of its staff in the
UK.
Julia Mahoney will serve as the head of technical. Mahoney
comes from Travelers' professional indemnity claims department.
Oliver Gayner, who joins Burford from Olswang, will serve as a
litigation funding manager and Steven Savage will serve as the
new head of marketing.
TRINITY STREET ASSET MANAGEMENT
The specialist manager of high alpha global and
international equity portfolios announced that it had hired
Pauline Stuart and Sean Landers to its client services team.
Stuart, appointed as institutional business director, was
formerly executive director of institutional business EMEA at
BNY Mellon Asset Management.
Landers, who is also appointed as institutional business
director, recently worked at BMO Capital Markets, establishing
its U.S. equity sales platform in the UK.
AIB GROUP (UK) PLC
The bank said it appointed three directors to strengthen its
specialist offering for businesses in the UK. Steve Reid joins
as managing director. Reid joins from National Australia Group
where he served as the chief data officer and retail director.
Margaret Butler and Sir Bruce Robinson will join the board
as non-executive directors.
HANSARD GLOBAL PLC
The financial services company appointed Andy Frepp as an
independent non-executive director with effect from Jan. 1.
Frepp will join Hansard from Moody's where he was the managing
director of analytics insurance solutions.
PIONEER INVESTMENTS
The investment management group appointed Matthias
Inderbitzin as senior sales manager for wholesale, Switzerland.
Inderbitzin joins from Dendro Partners, Zurich, where he was
responsible for the distribution of a buy-write strategy for
precious metals.
Inderbitzin will head Pioneer's wholesale business, focusing
on banks, external asset managers and family offices.
Inderbitzin will report to Rainer Lenzin, head of Switzerland.
DELOITTE CORPORATE FINANCE LLC
The corporate finance advisory company said it appointed
Robert Young as a managing director in its New York office.
Young has spent 14 years with Deloitte member firms in Europe
and Asia - most recently serving as a partner in the corporate
finance practice of Deloitte LLP in the UK.
Young will lead the company's portfolio lead advisory
services practice.
BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The company appointed Trevor Hunt as vice president for
business development for its advisory services. Hunt joins BNY
Mellon from Stanhope Capital LLP in London where he was senior
director of client advisory services. Hunt, who will be based in
Toronto, will report to Anthony Messina, president of BNY Mellon
Wealth Management, advisory services.