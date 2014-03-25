MOVES- Carlyle, JPMorgan, Marsh & McLennan, Affiliated Managers

(Adds Citi, HSBC, W.P. Carey, U.S. Bank Wealth Management)

March 25 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday.

** CARLYLE GROUP LP

** JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

Private equity firm Carlyle said it appointed Mike Cavanagh, co-head of JPMorgan Chase's corporate and investment bank, as co-president and co-chief operating officer.

Daniel Pinto will become the sole CEO of JPMorgan's corporate and investment bank after Cavanagh's departure, the bank said in a separate statement.

** AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC

The asset manager said it appointed Jeffrey Cerutti to the newly created position of chief executive officer of AMG Funds. Cerutti joins from Virtus Investment Partners Inc, where he most served as executive vice president, head of distribution of investment products.

** MARSH & MCLENNAN CO

Marsh, the insurance broking and risk-management unit of Marsh & McLennan, named Madam Zhao Shuxian as chairman of Marsh China with immediate effect. She most recently served as executive vice president for People's Insurance Co of China's (PICC) property and casualty insurance unit.

** STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

The Asia-focused lender named Barnaby Nelson as managing director and regional head of investors and intermediaries, North East Asia and Greater China. Nelson joins from BNP Paribas, where he was head of client development, Asia-Banks, broker dealers and corporate issuers.

** BNP PARIBAS SECURITIES SERVICES

The global custodian and securities services provider appointed Linda Morsia as head of its depositary banking business in the UK. Morsia joins from State Street Trustees, where she was head of client management, sales and business development.

** SANLAM PRIVATE INVESTMENTS

The company's corporate finance and broking arm, Sanlam Securities UK, appointed Adrian Kearsey as head of small cap research. Kearsey joins from Hardman Research where he was a research analyst specialising in the support services sector and a member of the executive board.

** XTRAKTER LTD

The London-based provider of capital market data, trade matching and regulatory reporting services to the global securities market hired Kevin Swann as head of data, responsible for the development and commercial direction of Xtrakter's data products. Swann had held various positions at Thomson Reuters, DirectFN, TradeWeb and Bloomberg.

** HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

The British bank's unit, HSBC Commercial Banking, appointed Stuart Nivison global head of business banking, overseeing the development and delivery of services for small and medium enterprises (SME) customers in 27 countries. Nivison will relocate to London from Hong Kong, where he most recently served as global head of audit for commercial banking.

** W. P. CAREY INC

The real estate investment trust specializing in corporate sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing and the acquisition of single-tenant net-lease properties, appointed Jennifer Lucas executive director. Lucas joined W. P. Carey in 2005 and has been responsible for structuring and closing numerous long-term sale-leaseback financing transactions across Europe.

** U.S. BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The wealth management unit of U.S. Bancorp said Alex Kramer has been appointed Milwaukee market leader for the private client reserve of U.S. Bank. The private client reserve is a provider of wealth management services for individuals, families and foundations with investable assets of more than $1 million. The company also named Sara Dorosti as trust relationship manager in San Francisco for the private client reserve. She was an associate attorney with Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw and Pittman, LLP in Palo Alto.

** CITIGROUP INC

The company said Heather Cox has been named chief client experience, digital and marketing officer for global consumer banking. Heather joins Citi from Capital One. (Compiled by Neha Dimri and Sampad Patnaik in Bangalore)