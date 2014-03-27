MOVES- Capital One, Lyxor Asset Management

(Adds Lyxor Asset Management)
** CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP
The financial services company's unit Capital One Bank
appointed Brad Taylor as vice president and trust officer for
Capital One Wealth and Asset Management. The company also
promoted Monica Vernier as vice president and trust officer.
Both will be based in the Beaumont, Texas office. Taylor joins
from Compass Bank. Vernier, who has been a Capital One associate
for 12 years, worked for Amerisafe Inc before that.
** LYXOR ASSET MANAGEMENT
The unit of France's Societe Generale has
appointed Alexandre Werno as executive vice general manager of
Fortune SG Fund Management Co Ltd. Based in Shanghai, Werno was
senior adviser to the general manager Fortune SG since May 2013,
prior to this appointment. Fortune SG is a joint venture between
Fortune Investment (Baosteel Group) and Lyxor Asset Management.
(Compiled by Sampad Patnaik in Bangalore)