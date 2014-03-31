MOVES- Citi Private Bank, BNY Mellon, CIBC

(Adds BNY Mellon, Canadian Imperial Bank)
CITI PRIVATE BANK
The Citigroup Inc unit, which markets private banking
services to wealthier clients, said that Boris Espinoza joined
its Miami office as a director and ultra high net worth private
banker. Espinoza joins from JPMorgan Chase & Co, where
he served as a director and private banker.
CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE
The fifth-largest bank in Canada appointed Owen Lynch as
managing director and head, U.S. institutional equity trading.
Lynch joins from BMO.
BNY MELLON
The investment management and investment services company
named Benjamin Rodgers as director for business development in
BNY Mellon Wealth Management's Washington office and Michael
Quinlan as senior director for business development at the
Atlanta office.
HSBC GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT
The asset management company said it appointed Nacho Font to
its smart beta investment team. Font joins from Japanese asset
manager DIAM International, where he was a business development
manager and equity product specialist.
HSBC Global also said it appointed Stephen Tong to its
global equity team. Tong is a former head of emerging market
portfolio management at Vontobel Asset Management.
Emmanuelle Harboun and Yasmina Slimani have joined HSBC
Global's UK-based product specialists team, while Apiramy
Jeyarajah has been appointed a senior product development
manager to develop the asset manager's passive investment
product range.
BERENBERG
The German privately owned investment bank has set up a new
team in London to handle business with 'ultra-high net worth'
customers, it said. The three-person International Key Clients
team will be led by Vanessa Skoura, a senior banker who joins
from HSBC Private Bank, the bank said in a statement.
PINEBRIDGE INVESTMENTS
The multi-asset class investment manager said it appointed
Stephen Keep, Joe Fague and James Smith as senior vice
presidents. The firm also appointed Gene Guevara as vice
president of its Americas business development team.
WAVERTON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The London-based investment management firm appointed Ian
Enslin to its charities team. Enslin will focus on managing
segregated, multi and single asset class investment mandates.
BRITISH PRIVATE EQUITY & VENTURE CAPITAL ASSOCIATION
The industry body for the UK private equity and venture
capital industry said Tim Farazmand had taken over as chairman
effective April, succeeding Simon Clark.
NEWEDGE
The French multi-asset brokerage and clearing company
appointed Steeve Charvet as global head of financial futures
options, equities and fixed income (FFOE&FI) execution. Charvet
will also join Newedge's executive committee.
AQUIS EXCHANGE
The London-based operator of pan-European cash equities
trading exchange appointed David Attew as its new head of
regulation. He joins from NYSE Euronext's SmartPool. David
replaces Jennifer Wood, who is expected to remain a consultant
to Aquis Exchange.
CITY FINANCIAL
The London-based independent fund manager has appointed Mark
Pearson as marketing director. Pearson was previously head of
the investment strategy and communications function for life
insurer AEGON UK.
(Compiled by Natalie Grover and Rohit T.K. in Bangalore)