MOVES- Citi Private Bank, BNY Mellon, CIBC

(Adds BNY Mellon, Canadian Imperial Bank)

March 31 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday.

CITI PRIVATE BANK

The Citigroup Inc unit, which markets private banking services to wealthier clients, said that Boris Espinoza joined its Miami office as a director and ultra high net worth private banker. Espinoza joins from JPMorgan Chase & Co, where he served as a director and private banker.

CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE

The fifth-largest bank in Canada appointed Owen Lynch as managing director and head, U.S. institutional equity trading. Lynch joins from BMO.

BNY MELLON

The investment management and investment services company named Benjamin Rodgers as director for business development in BNY Mellon Wealth Management's Washington office and Michael Quinlan as senior director for business development at the Atlanta office.

HSBC GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT

The asset management company said it appointed Nacho Font to its smart beta investment team. Font joins from Japanese asset manager DIAM International, where he was a business development manager and equity product specialist.

HSBC Global also said it appointed Stephen Tong to its global equity team. Tong is a former head of emerging market portfolio management at Vontobel Asset Management.

Emmanuelle Harboun and Yasmina Slimani have joined HSBC Global's UK-based product specialists team, while Apiramy Jeyarajah has been appointed a senior product development manager to develop the asset manager's passive investment product range.

BERENBERG

The German privately owned investment bank has set up a new team in London to handle business with 'ultra-high net worth' customers, it said. The three-person International Key Clients team will be led by Vanessa Skoura, a senior banker who joins from HSBC Private Bank, the bank said in a statement.

PINEBRIDGE INVESTMENTS

The multi-asset class investment manager said it appointed Stephen Keep, Joe Fague and James Smith as senior vice presidents. The firm also appointed Gene Guevara as vice president of its Americas business development team.

WAVERTON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The London-based investment management firm appointed Ian Enslin to its charities team. Enslin will focus on managing segregated, multi and single asset class investment mandates.

BRITISH PRIVATE EQUITY & VENTURE CAPITAL ASSOCIATION

The industry body for the UK private equity and venture capital industry said Tim Farazmand had taken over as chairman effective April, succeeding Simon Clark.

NEWEDGE

The French multi-asset brokerage and clearing company appointed Steeve Charvet as global head of financial futures options, equities and fixed income (FFOE&FI) execution. Charvet will also join Newedge's executive committee.

AQUIS EXCHANGE

The London-based operator of pan-European cash equities trading exchange appointed David Attew as its new head of regulation. He joins from NYSE Euronext's SmartPool. David replaces Jennifer Wood, who is expected to remain a consultant to Aquis Exchange.

CITY FINANCIAL

The London-based independent fund manager has appointed Mark Pearson as marketing director. Pearson was previously head of the investment strategy and communications function for life insurer AEGON UK. (Compiled by Natalie Grover and Rohit T.K. in Bangalore)