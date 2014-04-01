MOVES- Coutts, KBW

(Adds KBW)
COUTTS
The wealth division of Royal Bank of Scotland Group
said it appointed Sophie Chapuisat as executive director, head
of products and services strategy and business management,
Europe. She joins from Merrill Lynch Bank (Suisse), where she
was head of the global intermediary business.
KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS INC (KBW)
The boutique investment bank named Halle Benett as co-head
of diversified financials investment banking. Most recently,
Benett served as a senior adviser at Ares Management.
