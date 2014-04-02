MOVES- Wells Fargo, First State, Neuberger

(Adds First State, Neuberger)

April 2 The following financial services industry appointment was announced on Wednesday.

WELLS FARGO & CO

The bank on Tuesday named a new chief financial officer and wholesale banking leader, in a shake-up of its top ranks. Dave Hoyt, Wells Fargo's current head of wholesale banking, will leave the bank at the end of June after a 32-year career. He will be succeeded by Chief Financial Officer Tim Sloan. Taking over Sloan's role will be John Shrewsberry, the head of Wells Fargo Securities, a division within wholesale banking.

FIRST STATE INVESTMENTS

The asset management company appointed Chris Gower as head of client and consultant relations, EMEA. He joined the company in 2013. The company also appointed Jimmy Burns as senior relationship manager, Denise Saber as head of institutional business development, Europe and Frank Glennon as European business development manager.

NEUBERGER BERMAN

The investment management company appointed Erik Knutzen as multi asset class chief investment officer. Prior to this Knutzen was chief investment officer with NEPC LLC. (Compiled by Neha Dimri and Rohit T.K. in Bangalore)