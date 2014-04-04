MOVES- ANZ, CIBC

(Adds CIBC)
April 4 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of
other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LTD
The bank said Anne Weatherston will step down as chief
information officer and her responsibilities will be assumed by
Alistair Currie, group chief operating officer, until a
replacement is appointed.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
The bank appointed Ami Greenstein as managing director,
Corporate Solutions Group, where he will focus on customized
financing and hedging solutions for clients with an emphasis on
commodities.
(Compiled by Neha Dimri and Rohit T.K. in Bangalore)