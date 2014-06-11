MOVES- AIG, Evercore, Santander, HSBC, Rockefeller

(Adds New York Stock Exchange, Insurance Europe, Investec Asset
Finance, KPMG, BNY Mellon, updates HSBC)
June 11 The following financial services
industry appointments and departures were announced on
Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to
moves@thomsonreuters.com.
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC
The insurer said Peter Hancock would succeed Robert
Benmosche as chief executive and president, effective Sept. 1.
Hancock joined AIG in 2010 and has headed the company's
property-casualty business since March 2011.
EVERCORE PARTNERS INC
The boutique investment bank named Randy Crath as a senior
managing director in its oil and gas group, providing advice to
energy companies on purchase or sale of international
exploration and production assets.
Prior to this, Crath was a managing director at Scotia
Waterous, where he has advised on more than $20 billion of
transactions for companies including Chevron Corp, Korea
National Oil Corp (KNOC) and China Petroleum and Chemical Corp
(Sinopec).
Crath will be based in Houston, Texas.
BANCO SANTANDER SA
The British arm of the Spain-based bank appointed a former
UK regulator as director of financial crime and intelligence.
Santander UK said Sharon Campbell would take on the new role
from July 1.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
The bank has named Georges Elhedery as head of global
banking and markets for the Middle East and North Africa region,
effective immediately.
Elhedery had already been handling much of that remit since
the previous banking and markets head, Mohammad al-Tuwaijri, was
promoted to chief executive of MENA in July last year.
ID:nL5N0OS40G]
The bank also said Deborah Hazell, currently CEO for HSBC
Global Asset Management (USA) Inc, and regional head, North
America, HSBC Global Asset Management, had assumed
responsibility for Latin America with immediate effect. Now she
will oversees HSBC Global Asset Management's operations in
Brazil, Mexico and Argentina, in addition to the U.S. and
Canada. Hazell joined HSBC in New York in 2011 after more than
two decades in the asset management industry.
ROCKEFELLER & CO INC
The investment manager named Neil Craig as a senior
vice-president for investment products and services to
institutional clients and investment consultants. Craig was a
managing director at Attalus Capital, a fund-of-hedge funds
operator, where he handled new business development focusing on
western North American and Canadian institutional markets.
NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE
New York Stock Exchange executive Lou Pastina, who leads the
Big Board's cash equity market operations, is set to leave the
company as part of its integration with Intercontinental
Exchange Inc, according sources familiar with the
matter.
INSURANCE EUROPE
The European insurance and reinsurance federation said it
extended the mandate of Sergio Balbinot as president of
Insurance Europe for a further year. The federation said the
mandate of Balbinot, who is the group chief insurance officer
and deputy group CEO of insurance company Generali Group, Italy,
was due to expire at the end of a three-year period. The renewal
was voted on at the federation's general assembly in Malta on
Wednesday.
INVESTEC ASSET FINANCE PLC
The UK-based provider of asset and loan finance said it
appointed Jane Mantell as head of portfolio risk. The company
said Mantell would be responsible for establishing a model-based
framework for decision-making, capital and provisioning. Mantell
joins from consultancy firm Insight Plus.
KPMG LLP
The audit, tax and advisory services firm said it named John
Gimigliano as principal in charge of the federal legislative and
regulatory services group of the company's Washington National
Tax practice. Gimigliano succeeds Hank Gutman, who is assuming
other responsibilities within the firm. Prior to joining KPMG,
Gimigliano served as senior tax counsel for the U.S. House of
Representatives' committee on ways and means and as staff
director for its subcommittee on select revenue measures.
BNY MELLON
The investment management firm said it appointed Don
Quattrucci as executive director for business development for
BNY Mellon Wealth Management. Quattrucci will help drive BNY
Mellon Wealth Management's overall sales strategy and oversee
the firm's growth initiative. Quattrucci will be based in Boston
and report to wealth management CEO Larry Hughes. He has been
with the company for 20 years and worked in the capital markets
group before moving to wealth management as a senior portfolio
manager.
(Compiled by Amrutha Gayathri and Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore)