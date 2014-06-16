MOVES- Nasdaq, Barclays, JP Morgan Asset Management

(Adds Egyptian government, BNY Mellon, Intesa Sanpaolo)

June 16 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday.

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

The bank said Pat Burke will take over as head of its U.S. business in November after spending the last four years in charge of reducing its consumer loan book there.

Europe's biggest bank said Burke, 52, will take over from Irene Dorner as president and chief executive of HSBC U.S. Dorner, 59, is retiring after 32 years at the bank.

NASDAQ OMX GROUP INC

The exchange operator lured back former Chief Financial Officer Adena Friedman as co-president with the understanding that she will succeed Chief Executive Bob Greifeld, possibly as soon as next year, sources familiar with the matter said.

BARCLAYS PLC

The British lender named Makram Azar chairman for the Middle East and North Africa, a bank spokesman said on Sunday.

Azar, also global vice chairman of investment banking, joined Barclays in September 2010 from private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co, according to the lender's website.

J.P. MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT

The unit of J.P. Morgan Chase & Co named John Bilton as head of its global strategy team, responsible for determining economic and asset allocation strategies. Bilton, who previously headed European investment strategy at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, will be based in J.P. Morgan's London office.

CANTOR FITZGERALD EUROPE

The mid-market investment bank named Sarah Wharry as managing director of energy on the company's corporate finance team.

Wharry headed RFC Ambrian's oil and gas advisory practise in London, responsible for business development and client acquisition.

OMNI PARTNERS LLP

The London-based investment management firm said Peter Coates will join as CEO.

Coates headed European operations of Lighthouse Partners, a US-based fund of hedge funds manager.

CR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The financial advisory firm named Elyza Daniel managing director of infrastructure and energy.

Prior to this, Daniel worked at Harbor Bridge, where she acted as interim CFO and was responsible for raising equity on behalf of a private equity group investing in energy in Africa.

THREADNEEDLE INVESTMENTS

The asset manager said Benedikt Blomberg and Nicolas Janvier from Columbia Management, and Amit Kumar from Artham Capital Partners will join the firm as analysts.

Richard Adams, previously an analytics manager in the reporting and information services team at Threadneedle, will join its U.S. equities team as client portfolio manager.

CARVER BANCORP INC

The holding company of Carver Federal Savings Bank named Isaac Torres as vice president, assistant general counsel and corporate secretary, responsible for legal, regulatory, compliance and corporate governance functions.

He was previously assistant vice president and assistant corporate secretary of MetLife Inc.

EGYPTIAN GOVERNMENT

Egyptian Prime Minister Ibrahim Mehleb appointed veteran banker Ashraf Salman as investment minister on Monday in a limited cabinet reshuffle that also replaced the foreign and international cooperation ministers.

BNY MELLON

The banking and financial services company said it appointed three new senior executives to its wholly owned accounts provider, HedgeMark. Bill Santos joined as global head of business development, Maxine Alexis joined as head of the legal consulting group and Neil Novembre joined as head of fund accounting.

Santos joined from asset management company Kenmar Olympia Group where he was head of institutional business development for the Americas and Japan. Alexis joined from Deutsche Bank where she was a senior legal counsel. Novembre was chief financial officer of investment management firm DB Advisors Hedge Fund Group in his last role.

INTESA SANPAOLO

The Italian banking group said it appointed Maurizio Montagnese as head of it new centre called the Intesa Sanpaolo Innovation Centre. The company said the Turin-based centre will aim to identify development opportunities for the bank and its customers.

Montagnese, chairman of the company's Intesa Sanpaolo Group Service, will assist Chief Executive Carlo Messina in identifying relevant growth opportunities. (Compiled by Amrutha Gayathri and Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore)