MOVES- Bank of America, J.P. Morgan Private Bank, Deutsche Bank

June 18 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday.

BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH

William Egan, a co-head of the bank's global financial institutions group, has resigned to join credit investment and private equity firm Oaktree Capital Group LLC, according to people familiar with the matter.

Egan is joining Oaktree for a leadership role in a new life reinsurance company, some of the people said.

Also, the bank's wealth management division Merrill Lynch appointed Mike Bitterly as head of affluent segment and strategy. Bitterly will report to Riley Etheridge, head of client segments and advisor development, the company said.

Bitterly returns to Merrill Lynch after retiring in October 2013 as managing director and global head of BlackRock's wealth management business.

DEUTSCHE BANK

The bank's co-head of corporate banking and securities for Germany, Armin von Falkenhayn, is leaving the bank, Manager Magazin said.

J.P. MORGAN PRIVATE BANK

The financial advisory firm, a part of JPMorgan Chase & Co , named Edward Novis as an executive director and senior investor for its Endowments & Foundations Group at its London office. Novis will offer advisory to endowments, charities and foundations clients on investment solutions and market strategy.

Prior to this Novis was a portfolio manager for European equities and multi asset class charities mandates with JO Hambro Investment Management.

CITY FINANCIAL

The London-based fund manager named Chris Coombe chief financial officer to lead the company's finance and regulatory compliance divisions among others. Coombe has held a number of roles in the past, including the CFO of Fidelity Worldwide Investment and group financial controller of Schroders in the UK.

LEGAL & GENERAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The European asset manager said it appointed Mark Benstead as a senior portfolio manager within its UK credit team. The team, headed by Robert Barnard-Smith, manages over 20 billion pounds in credit strategies, the company said.

Benstead will join the company from AXA Investment Managers where he was head of UK credit. (Compiled by Amrutha Gayathri and Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore)