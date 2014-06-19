MOVES-Citigroup, Schroders, Barclays, Mediobanca, Baird, Canaccord

(Adds Barclays, Mediobanca, updates Robert W Baird)

June 19 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday.

BARCLAYS PLC

The head of Barclays' wealth and investment management business, Peter Horrell, is leaving the bank later this year as part of an overhaul of the British bank's wealth operation.

Horrell was appointed chief executive of Barclays' wealth arm last September after running the business on a temporary basis following the departure of Tom Kalaris in April 2013.

MEDIOBANCA BANCA DI CREDITO FINANZIARIO SPA

The current CEO of the Italy-based bank Alberto Nagel and its Chairman Renato Pagliaro are set to be re-appointed for another three-year mandate, a source close to the Italian investment bank's shareholders said on Thursday.

ROBERT W. BAIRD & CO

The company said on Thursday it hired two veteran advisers from RBC Capital Markets to join the firm's private wealth management group in Denver and San Francisco.

Advisers Michael Gegen and Monty Reedy managed $230 million in client assets at RBC and had combined annual fees and commissions of $2 million.

CANACCORD GENUITY

The wealth management company said Guy Marks joined as a managing director in business services in the investment banking team in its London office. Prior to this, Marks worked for J.P. Morgan Cazenove, where he was most recently working in the UK corporate finance team.

CITIGROUP INC

The U.S. bank named Mark Slaughter Asia-Pacific head of corporate and investment banking (CIB). He succeeds Farhan Faruqui, who left last month to join Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. Slaughter was previously chief operating officer of CIB, globally.

SCHRODERS PLC

The asset management division of the London-based company named Sheila Nicoll to the newly created role of head of public policy. Nicoll was previously senior advisor at EY, focused on the asset management sector, and was director, conduct policy, at United Kingdom's Financial Services Authority between 2009 and 2013.

TSB BANK PLC

The British bank named Desmond McDaid head of savings. McDaid was head of savings at the Paragon Group, prior to joining TSB. He was also a member of the executive team there, supporting the application for its new banking license.

SECURE TRUST BANK PLC

The UK bank's motor finance division, which operates under the Moneyway brand, named John Simpson managing director. Simpson's past roles include managing director of Manheim Retail Services and director of strategic projects at Manheim Europe Ltd. (Compiled by Amrutha Gayathri and Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore)