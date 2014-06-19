MOVES-Citigroup, Schroders, Barclays, Mediobanca, Baird, Canaccord

(Adds Barclays, Mediobanca, updates Robert W Baird)
BARCLAYS PLC
The head of Barclays' wealth and investment management
business, Peter Horrell, is leaving the bank later this year as
part of an overhaul of the British bank's wealth operation.
Horrell was appointed chief executive of Barclays' wealth
arm last September after running the business on a temporary
basis following the departure of Tom Kalaris in April 2013.
MEDIOBANCA BANCA DI CREDITO FINANZIARIO SPA
The current CEO of the Italy-based bank Alberto Nagel and
its Chairman Renato Pagliaro are set to be re-appointed for
another three-year mandate, a source close to the Italian
investment bank's shareholders said on Thursday.
ROBERT W. BAIRD & CO
The company said on Thursday it hired two veteran advisers
from RBC Capital Markets to join the firm's private wealth
management group in Denver and San Francisco.
Advisers Michael Gegen and Monty Reedy managed $230 million
in client assets at RBC and had combined annual fees and
commissions of $2 million.
CANACCORD GENUITY
The wealth management company said Guy Marks joined as a
managing director in business services in the investment banking
team in its London office. Prior to this, Marks worked for J.P.
Morgan Cazenove, where he was most recently working in the UK
corporate finance team.
CITIGROUP INC
The U.S. bank named Mark Slaughter Asia-Pacific head of
corporate and investment banking (CIB). He succeeds Farhan
Faruqui, who left last month to join Australia and New Zealand
Banking Group Ltd. Slaughter was previously chief
operating officer of CIB, globally.
SCHRODERS PLC
The asset management division of the London-based company
named Sheila Nicoll to the newly created role of head of public
policy. Nicoll was previously senior advisor at EY, focused on
the asset management sector, and was director, conduct policy,
at United Kingdom's Financial Services Authority between 2009
and 2013.
TSB BANK PLC
The British bank named Desmond McDaid head of savings.
McDaid was head of savings at the Paragon Group, prior to
joining TSB. He was also a member of the executive team there,
supporting the application for its new banking license.
SECURE TRUST BANK PLC
The UK bank's motor finance division, which operates under
the Moneyway brand, named John Simpson managing director.
Simpson's past roles include managing director of Manheim Retail
Services and director of strategic projects at Manheim Europe
Ltd.
