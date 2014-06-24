MOVES- Standard Life Investments, Mercer, Julius Baer

(Adds Standard Life Investments, Societe Generale Private
Banking, Spackman Equities Group, Atlantic Trust and Canal
Insurance)
June 24 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of
other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
STANDARD LIFE INVESTMENTS LTD
The investment management division of Standard Life Plc
appointed Toshio Tangiku as Asia-Pacific real estate
equities analyst. Tangiku was previously with LaSalle Investment
Management. He will be based in Hong Kong.
SOCIETE GENERALE PRIVATE BANKING
The private banking arm of Societe Generale SA
appointed Gonzague de Cerval as chief executive and commercial
director of Societe Generale Private Banking Middle East. De
Cerval will be based in Dubai.
MERCER
The pensions and employee benefits consultancy and a
subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Cos appointed Jane Ralph,
a Birmingham-based partner, and Jonathan Repp and Suthan
Rajagopalan, both principals, under its new financial strategy
group team in the Midlands region. The newly formed team of
seven specialists will predominantly be based in Mercer's
Birmingham office and will service clients across the Midlands.
SPACKMAN EQUITIES GROUP INC
The investment company named Alex Falconer as chief
financial officer, effective immediately. Falconer, who has 18
years' experience, is also the CFO of Rainbow Resources Inc
and Monarch Resources Inc.
ATLANTIC TRUST PRIVATE WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The American private wealth management arm of Canadian
Imperial Bank of Commerce hired Amanda Marsted as
managing director and senior relationship manager in New York.
She previously worked with Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.
JULIUS BAER
Paul Arni, former region head Zurich and head private
banking region Zurich at Credit Suisse, will join Julius Baer on
1 July and take over the function of market head Zurich from
Daniel Aegerter. Aegerter will assume the newly created role of
head key clients region Switzerland and remain deputy region
head Switzerland.
CANAL INSURANCE CO
The insurer has hired Tim Horgan as vice president of
transportation and chief marketing officer, and Bob Pace as vice
president and chief claims officer. Horgan will be responsible
for all Canal's trucking and specialty automobile business
except the large fleet unit. Pace will oversee the company's
claims division.
PEAK REINSURANCE CO LTD
The Hong Kong-based reinsurer has named Kathleen Koh as
senior vice president to underwrite credit and surety business.
Koh will be responsible for developing and growing Peak Re's
credit book in Asia Pacific.
(Compiled by Shailaja Sharma and Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore)