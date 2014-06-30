CORRECTED-MOVES- (June 26) Deutsche Bank, Metlife, Standard Chartered, Northern Trust

(Corrects Vontobel asset management item to say the division is
based in Zurich, not New York)
June 26 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us
of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
The bank has hired two former JPMorgan Chase & Co
bankers as it looks to strengthen its corporate banking
business, according to a memo seen by Reuters.
JADWA INVESTMENT
The investment firm named Saad Al-Saif as managing director
and head of its private equity and investment banking business.
Al-Saif, who joined Jadwa in 2008, has 13 years of
experience in private equity, investment banking, debt and
equity capital markets, the Riyadh-based investment firm said.
He has previously worked with HSBC Saudi Arabia and the
Saudi British Bank, an affiliate of the HSBC Group.
METLIFE INC
Insurer MetLife Inc said it appointed Nigel Knowles as head
of capital and reinsurance strategy for Asia.
Knowles, who has served as a principle in Milliman's Asia
insurance consulting practice, will join MetLife on July 27 and
will be based in Hong Kong.
Knowles has also worked as managing director of insurance
solutions for HSBC in London, vice president of life and
pensions for Credit Suisse, and various other actuarial
roles with Standard Life Plc.
STANDARD CHARTERED
The bank said the head of its financial markets arm, Lenny
Feder, would take a one-year sabbatical starting on July 19 and
would not return in the same role.
The bank said it had started a search for a permanent
replacement.
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LTD
The bank named Peeyush Gupta as a non-executive director to
its board effective Nov. 5, Chairman Michael Chaney said late on
Wednesday.
Gupta is currently a non-executive director of National
Wealth Management Holdings Ltd, a subsidiary of National
Australia Bank.
THREADNEEDLE INVESTMENTS
UK-based asset manager Threadneedle Investments named Craig
Nowrie as client portfolio manager in its multi-asset allocation
team.
Nowrie will join the firm on June 30 in its London office
and will report to Toby Nangle, head of multi-asset allocation.
He joins Threadneedle from Aon Hewitt, where he was a senior
research consultant covering asset classes including
multi-asset, diversified growth, global equity, fund of
alternatives and currency.
NORTHERN TRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT
The asset management division of Northern Trust Corp
appointed Benze Lam as the head of its Greater China
business, covering Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.
Prior to this, Lam was head of sales for China offshore at
UBS Global Asset Management.
VONTOBEL ASSET MANAGEMENT
The Zurich-based asset management division of Vontobel
Holding AG named Hervé Hanoune as head of fixed income
boutique and a member of its management committee.
Hanoune was previously with Amundi Asset Management in
London, where he headed the company's global aggregate bond
team.
AVIVA PLC
British insurer Aviva named Chris Wei as chief
executive of global life insurance and chairman of its Asia
region.
Wei was previously chief executive of Asian life insurer
Great Eastern Holdings Ltd.
His priority will be to ensure continued growth of the
company's UK life insurance business, a significant contributor
to the group's profitability, Aviva said.
(Compiled by Shailaja Sharma)