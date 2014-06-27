MOVES-Credit Suisse, Unigestion

June 27 The following financial services
CREDIT SUISSE AG
Joachim von der Goltz, a former UBS AG executive
has been hired to run Credit Suisse AG's equity capital markets
unit in northern Europe, Credit Suisse said on Friday.
Von der Goltz, who is set to join Credit Suisse in October,
had been responsible since 2010 for equity capital markets in
Germany and Austria at UBS. He has worked with Deutsche Bank
in London, Frankfurt and New York.
UNIGESTION
Geneva-based boutique institutional asset manager Unigestion
named Jérôme Teiletche as managing director, head of cross asset
solutions and a member of its executive committee.
Teiletche began his career as an economist in the
forecasting directorate at the French Ministry of Finance,
Unigestion said.
Since 2008, Teiletche has worked for Lombard Odier
Investment Managers, where he was most recently head of the
solutions group, leading all multi-asset and single-assets
systematic investment strategies.
FORMER MORGAN STANLEY DEALMAKER JOINS NEW ADVISORY
Former Morgan Stanley dealmaker Scott Matlock is to
join ex-colleague Paul Taubman's new advisory boutique, sources
familiar with the move said.
Matlock's move to team up with Taubman, who has worked on
some of the biggest recent U.S. telecoms deals, was finalised
this week, said one of the sources, who asked not to be named.
Taubman, who left Morgan Stanley in 2012, has already
recruited two senior bankers - Robert Friedsam and James Murray
- from his former employer.
