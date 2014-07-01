MOVES- Barclays, Rothschild, BlackRock, BNY Mellon

(Adds Barclays, Rothschild Wealth Management)
BARCLAYS
The bank hired Tim Luke, one of British Prime Minister David
Cameron's most senior business advisers, as vice chairman and
managing director of the technology, media and telecommunication
team of its investment banking arm. Luke, who counsels Cameron
on business and innovation, will join this month and will be
based in New York, the bank said in an emailed statement on
Tuesday.
ROTHSCHILD WEALTH MANAGEMENT & TRUST
The wealth management arm of Rothschild appointed
Kevin Gardiner as global investment strategist. He previously
worked as chief investment officer for Europe with Barclays
Wealth and Investment Management. Gardiner, who will join on
Aug. 18, will play a prominent role in the global investment
committee, the company said.
BLACKROCK INC
The world's largest money manager appointed Christian Staub
as country head for Germany and Switzerland. Staub will also
oversee BlackRock's Austrian and Eastern Europe operations. He
joins BlackRock from Pimco, where he was responsible
for its Swiss business.
BNY MELLON
The investment management company appointed Werner Taiber as
country executive for Germany. Taiber will remain chief
executive of Meriten Investment Management, a specialist
investment boutique of BNY Mellon, the company said. Taiber
replaces Fred Bromberg, who has been appointed to BNY Mellon's
global client management group in New York as a senior client
executive.
GOLDPOINT PARTNERS
The New York-based private equity manager GoldPoint Partners
said it had promoted principal Vijay Palkar to managing
principal. Palkar joined GoldPoint Partners as an associate in
2002. GoldPoint Partners manages about $9.8 billion of private
equity assets, including co-investment, mezzanine, and fund
advisory programs.
