MOVES- HSBC, UBS, CIMB, ITAU BBA, Vontobel, AXA Art

July 3 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday.

HSBC

The bank named David May global head of research, according to two people familiar with the appointment. HSBC confirmed the appointment but declined to comment further.

He replaces Stuart Parkinson who has been appointed chief of staff to Peter Boyles, chief executive of HSBC's global private banking unit.

May will relocate to London from Hong Kong where he was global head of equity coverage and head of equity research, Asia Pacific.

UBS AG

The Swiss Bank's chief currency strategist, Mansoor Mohi-uddin, left the company as part of its efforts to cut costs and streamline operations, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

AXA ART INSURANCE LTD

London-based AXA Art Insurance Ltd said Chief Executive Annabel Fell-Clark quit the art insurance firm.

Jean Gazancon, global chief operating officer, will handle operations until a successor for Fell-Clark is found, AXA Art said in an emailed statement.

CIMB GROUP HOLDINGS BHD

Malaysia's second largest bank by assets said on Thursday its group chief executive, Nazir Razak, will relinquish his post and take over as chairman from September.

ITAU BBA

The largest Latin American corporate and investment bank hired former Moody's investors service corporate finance analyst Soummo Mukherjee, as it seeks to boost coverage of fixed income in the region. Mukherjee, who worked at Moody's for 14 years, will head coverage of debt issues for the largest companies in Mexico, Chile, Colombia, Peru and Argentina, bank officials said late on Wednesday.

VONTOBEL HOLDING AG

The Zurich-based asset manager appointed Alex Fung Chief Executive of its private wealth management business in Asia. He took over on June 24 and will be responsible for the company's private clients business in Asia.

Fung also took over as CEO of Vontobel Wealth Management in Hong Kong, replacing Jing Zhang Brogle, the company said. Fung was CEO of Societe Generale Private Banking for Hong Kong, North Asia and Greater China prior to this. (Compiled by Rohit T.K. in Bangalore)