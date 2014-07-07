MOVES- BNY Mellon, TIAA-CREF, J O Hambro Capital, U.S. Bank

(Adds BNY Mellon, TIAA-CREF, J O Hambro, U.S. Bank)
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP (BNY MELLON)
The investment management company appointed Russell Kelley
and Robert Ward as wealth directors for business development in
BNY Mellon Wealth Management's Florida offices.
Kelley joins BNY Mellon's Palm Beach Gardens, Florida office
as part of the firm's expansion of its wealth management teams.
He was president and managing director with Royal Investment
Advisors, an Illinois-registered advisory that he founded to
serve high net worth clients.
Ward joins the company's Fort Lauderdale, Florida office
after having served as a private banker and vice president with
Morgan Stanley Private Bank.
TIAA-CREF
The asset manager named Bess Joffe as managing director of
corporate governance.
Prior to this, Joffe worked with Goldman Sachs, where she
led the company's outreach to institutional shareholders on
corporate governance policies and practices as a vice president
in investor relations.
J O HAMBRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
The investment management firm hired portfolio managers
Thorsten Becker, Arun Daniel and Vincent Rivers and trader Eric
Yi to form its new small/mid cap U.S. equity team ahead of the
launch of a US small and mid-cap equity strategy later this
quarter. The three portfolio managers and Yi were previously
employed with Pyramis Global Advisors, a unit of Fidelity
Investments. The team will be based in Boston, Massachusetts.
U.S. BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The wealth manager of U.S. Bancorp said David
Campanella has been appointed market leader for its Private
Client Reserve. Campanella will lead a team of wealth management
executives providing investment management, private banking,
trust and estate services and wealth planning to high-net-worth
clients in Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio. Campanella joins U.S.
Bank from USAA Wealth Management in Atlanta, Ga., where he was a
wealth management director overseeing a team of advisors serving
high net worth clients.
BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH
The bank promoted Ian Ferguson and Michael Findlay as
co-heads of investment banking for UK & Ireland.
Ferguson was previously managing director of the UK
investment banking division. Findlay, who was co-head of
corporate broking, will continue in the role alongside Ed Peel,
the company said.
RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The wealth management division of Royal Bank of Canada
appointed Ann Marie Vibert as head of private client
wealth management, offshore.
Vibert joins RBC from Standard Chartered Private Bank where
she was executive director and deputy to the head of private
banking.
BARCLAYS PLC
Mike Rake has quit the race to become Barclays's next
chairman as the CBI president feels the role would prevent him
from taking on any further positions, Sky News reported on
Saturday, citing sources.
GREENHILL & CO INC
The investment bank appointed Carlo Bosco as a principal in
its restructuring group in London. Bosco was most recently a
director in Lazard in New York. He will work with Gareth
Davies, who is responsible for the European Restructuring Group,
Greenhill said.
BANCO ESPIRITO SANTO
The Portuguese bank's main shareholder nominated an outsider
on Saturday to lead the bank after its previous choice faced
opposition by regulators for being part of a team appointed by
the bank's beleaguered founding family.
Espirito Santo Financial Group (ESFG), which holds 25.1
percent of BES, said in a statement it and other major
shareholders would nominate Vitor Bento as the new chief
executive of the country's largest listed bank by assets.
HSBC
Rogerio Calderon, a former senior executive at Brazilian
bank Itau, has been tapped to become chief financial officer of
HSBC in Latin America, according to a source with knowledge of
the appointment.
MACQUARIE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The investment management arm of Macquarie Group,
has appointed Steve Haswell as head of distribution, EMEA.
Haswell will be based in Munich.
Haswell joins Macquarie from MFS Investment Management,
where he held various roles including head of global sales and
head of Continental Europe.
BLACKFRIARS ASSET MANAGEMENT
The London-based fund management firm, appointed Anastasia
Levashova as managing director for EMEA and frontier markets.
Prior to this, Levashova was head of Central & Eastern
Europe, Middle East & African Sales at BNP Paribas.
VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS
Tom Purcell, the hedge fund's co-chief investment officer,
will be taking a sabbatical, according to a letter sent to
investors.
Dan Sundheim, who has shared the CIO job with Purcell, will
be the sole CIO, according to the letter dated July 1, which was
seen by Reuters.
STANHOPE CAPITAL
The London-based investment management company appointed
Christophe Karpiel as head of investment management at its
Geneva office.
Karpiel was earlier deputy head of Ultra High Net Worth
(UHNW) portfolio management at BNP Paribas Asset Management in
Paris.
