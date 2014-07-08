MOVES- BlackRock, Casey Quirk, Credit Suisse

(Adds BlackRock and Casey Quirk)

July 8 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BLACKROCK INC

The asset manager said it has hired Chris Jones, an adviser from J.P. Morgan Asset Management, to oversee its $124 billion U.S.-based fundamental equity business.

Jones will serve as co-head of BlackRock's Global Fundamental Equity, which represents $242 billion in assets, as well as the head and chief investment officer of the company's Americas Fundamental Equity, based in New York.

CASEY, QUIRK & ASSOCIATES LLC

The management consulting firm named Jeffrey Levi, Jeffrey Stakel, and Justin White as partners. Levi and White joined the firm in 2008, while Stakel joined in 2009.

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

Credit Suisse said it appointed Sharhan Muhseen as head of financial institutions for Southeast Asia. Muhseen was the head of financial institutions group for Southeast Asia and head of coverage for Sri Lanka at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

The global bank appointed Michael Vrontamitis as head of trade, product management with immediate effect.

Vrontamitis will be responsible for delivering the bank's trade finance capabilities in documentary trade, receivables services and supply chain finance and will be based in Hong Kong.

Vrontamitis has been with Standard Chartered for 19 years. Prior to this appointment, he was head of product, Greater China and Northeast Asia.

METLIFE UK

MetLife UK, part of the largest U.S. life insurer MetLife Inc, appointed Helen Thomas head of wealth management marketing.

Helen joins MetLife from Aviva Plc, where she was head of marketing communications.

Helen will lead a marketing team looking to capitalize on retirement income rule changes announced in March's budget, MetLife said.

CHANCERY INVESTMENT PARTNERS

The provider of tax efficient private equity investments, appointed Patricia Reynolds as business development director.

Reynolds joins Chancery from Carey Pensions. Prior to that, she worked with The Royal Bank of Scotland for over 15 years. (Compiled by Rohit T.K. and Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore)