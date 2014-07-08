版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 8日 星期二

MOVES-Credit Suisse names head of financial institutions for Southeast Asia

July 8 Credit Suisse Group AG said it had appointed Sharhan Muhseen as head of financial institutions for Southeast Asia.

Muhseen, based in Singapore, will be responsible for deal sourcing and origination in the region.

Muhseen was the head of financial institutions group for Southeast Asia and head of coverage for Sri Lanka at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
