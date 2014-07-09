版本:
MOVES-BNY Mellon hires Jay Peaslee as senior wealth director

July 9 The wealth management division of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BNY Mellon) hired Jay Peaslee as senior wealth director.

Peaslee was a wealth management adviser at the Private Client Reserve of U.S. Bank, a part of U.S. Bancorp. He was responsible for high net worth business development and relationship management.
