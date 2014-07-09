MOVES-BNY Mellon hires Jay Peaslee as senior wealth director

BRIEF-Auburn National Bancorporation Q1 EPS $0.52
* Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. reports first quarter net earnings
July 9 The wealth management division of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BNY Mellon) hired Jay Peaslee as senior wealth director.
Peaslee was a wealth management adviser at the Private Client Reserve of U.S. Bank, a part of U.S. Bancorp. He was responsible for high net worth business development and relationship management.
* Netflix Inc reports CEO Reed Hastings's 2016 total compensation was $23.2 million versus $16.6 million in 2015
* Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc - oncomed will reduce its workforce by approximately 50 percent, resulting in 64 remaining full-time employees