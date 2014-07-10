MOVES-FINMA, Deutsche Bank, UBS, JPMorgan, AXA IM

(Adds FINMA, Deutsche Bank)

July 10 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday.

FINMA

A veteran board member of the Swiss financial regulator is unexpectedly stepping down from his role at the end of August due to his role at Banque Privee Espirito Santo SA (BPES), part of the troubled Portuguese Espirito Santo group of companies.

Zufferey is a board member at Pully, Switzerland-based BPES, which said on Wednesday that some clients had not been reimbursed on debt issued by Espirito Santo International, a holding company connected to BES.

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

Germany's biggest lender said Luc Frieden, 50, would join the company to advise management on strategic aspects related to international and European affairs.

In his new role of vice president, Frieden will also work with the bank's Government & Regulatory Affairs department and other infrastructure functions and business units, Deutsche Bank said.

DEUTSCHE ASSET & WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The wealth management division of Deutsche Bank appointed Claudio Siniscalco and Jason Sambanju to its private equity & private markets business. Siniscalco joins as global co-head of co-investments, while Sambanju joins as head of Asia Secondaries.

Siniscalco joins from HarbourVest Partners, where he was a principal and co-head of the London direct investment team. Sambanju was previously co-head of Asia for Paul Capital, where he established and managed the firm's Hong Kong office.

UBS GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT

The asset management division of UBS, said Philip Brides has joined as senior portfolio manager for asset allocation & currency in the United States. Brides, who joins from BlackRock Inc, will be responsible for the company's Global Investment Solutions group's growth and income portfolios.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

The largest U.S. bank said it has hired former UBS AG banker David Li as China head, reinforcing its investment banking clout in the world's second-largest economy after the departure of top China banker Fang Fang in March.

AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS

The asset management arm of AXA Group appointed Simon Flood as head of its business in Asia Pacific including Japan. Flood will take over on August 1 and be based in Hong Kong. He succeeds Jean-Pierre Leoni, who is returning to France where he will lead the company's client management group.

The company also named appointed Deborah Shire as head of Structured Finance.

NEUBERGER BERMAN

The investment management firm said it hired Anton Kwang as a senior portfolio manager for the Asia Pacific region as it expands its global real estate securities group.

Kwang, who will be based in Hong Kong, was previously the lead Asia Pacific portfolio manager for Standard Life Investments global real estate funds.

Neuberger Berman Global Real Estate Securities Group invests primarily in real estate investment trusts (REITs).

The employee-controlled investment firm manages over $2 billion in real estate securities for institutions and individuals worldwide.

UNIGESTION

The Geneva-based institutional asset manager appointed Rachel Greenway as senior vice president and a member of its institutional clients team as it looks to strengthen its presence in the UK.

Most recently, Greenway was a director and head of investor relations and sales at Energy Alpha Strategies, focusing on the company's commodity hedge fund capabilities. (Compiled by Rohit T.K. and Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore)