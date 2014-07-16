MOVES-Actis names Shami Nissan as director of responsible investment team

BRIEF-Patterson-UTI Energy Q1 loss per share $0.40
* Says our average rig count in United States increased 22% to 81 rigs during Q1, up from 66 rigs in Q4
July 16 Actis Capital LLP, a London-based private equity firm, said it appointed Shami Nissan as a director in the company's responsible investment team.
Nissan, based in the London office, will work closely with portfolio companies and their management teams across Actis's markets, the company said.
Nissan has over 13 years of experience in responsible investment, and has primarily served the private equity and financial services sectors.
She joins from auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers where she was part of the company's sustainability and climate change team.
* Says our average rig count in United States increased 22% to 81 rigs during Q1, up from 66 rigs in Q4
* Generac Holdings Inc- maintaining our prior guidance for full-year 2017
April 27 Potash Corp of Saskatchewan's reported a higher-than-expected rise in quarterly profit as lower costs and increased potash sales volumes more than made up for weak phosphate prices.